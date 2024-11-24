2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Elvis Smylie of Australia poses with the Joe Kirkwood Cup after victory on day four of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 24, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)


The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Elvis Smylie, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

Smylie won on the DP World Tour to start their new season (and on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia to continue their season), with a two-shot win over Cam Smith on 14-under 199.

Day 2 of the tournament was rained out, leading to it being shortened to 54 holes. Smylie closed with a second 67 in a row to secure that big win.

Marc Leishman and Anthony Quayle finished in joint third place, three shots back of Smylie, who now has full DP World Tour status.

Smylie won the €210,871.74 winner's share of the AUD$2,000,000 purse.

BMW Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Smylie would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race starting up again. He also earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 72 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 1st completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule has concluded. The new season starts with the ISPS Handa Australian Open next week.

2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Elvis Smylie -14 65 67 67 199 €210,871.74
2 Cam Smith -12 67 65 69 201 €136,446.42
T3 Marc Leishman -11 67 66 69 202 €70,083.84
T3 Anthony Quayle -11 68 71 63 202 €70,083.84
5 David Micheluzzi -10 67 67 69 203 €52,593.89
T6 Angel Ayora -9 73 67 64 204 €40,313.72
T6 Cam Davis -9 69 67 68 204 €40,313.72
T8 Harrison Crowe -8 68 68 69 205 €23,816.10
T8 Jason Day -8 67 69 69 205 €23,816.10
T8 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -8 68 69 68 205 €23,816.10
T8 Lukas Nemecz -8 69 69 67 205 €23,816.10
T8 John Parry -8 68 70 67 205 €23,816.10
T8 Aldrich Potgieter -8 67 67 71 205 €23,816.10
T8 Nick Voke -8 68 72 65 205 €23,816.10
T15 Ben Eccles -7 67 68 71 206 €16,456.27
T15 Kazuma Kobori -7 69 68 69 206 €16,456.27
T15 Min Woo Lee -7 68 72 66 206 €16,456.27
T15 Matias Sanchez -7 66 70 70 206 €16,456.27
T15 Freddy Schott -7 69 69 68 206 €16,456.27
T15 Matthew Southgate -7 68 67 71 206 €16,456.27
T21 Filippo Celli -6 68 70 69 207 €14,016.77
T21 Jannik De Bruyn -6 75 63 69 207 €14,016.77
T21 Jordan Smith -6 67 71 69 207 €14,016.77
T24 Ivan Cantero -5 67 69 72 208 €11,597.95
T24 Ricardo Gouveia -5 70 69 69 208 €11,597.95
T24 Jeong Weon Ko -5 68 69 71 208 €11,597.95
T24 Oliver Lindell -5 69 71 68 208 €11,597.95
T24 Kerry Mountcastle -5 72 67 69 208 €11,597.95
T24 Geoff Ogilvy -5 69 68 71 208 €11,597.95
T24 Rod Pampling -5 68 72 68 208 €11,597.95
T24 Todd Sinnott -5 70 69 69 208 €11,597.95
T24 Ryan Van Velzen -5 68 68 72 208 €11,597.95
T24 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -5 71 69 68 208 €11,597.95
T34 Björn Åkesson -4 70 69 70 209 €8,352.17
T34 Fred Biondi -4 69 69 71 209 €8,352.17
T34 Brett Drewitt -4 69 69 71 209 €8,352.17
T34 Harry Higgs -4 69 69 71 209 €8,352.17
T34 Denzel Ieremia -4 69 68 72 209 €8,352.17
T34 Victor Perez -4 66 71 72 209 €8,352.17
T34 Richie Ramsay -4 68 70 71 209 €8,352.17
T34 Adrien Saddier -4 70 68 71 209 €8,352.17
T34 Ashun Wu -4 70 70 69 209 €8,352.17
T43 Quinnton Croker -3 68 72 70 210 €6,202.11
T43 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -3 70 70 70 210 €6,202.11
T43 Lucas Herbert -3 71 66 73 210 €6,202.11
T43 Daniel Hillier -3 70 67 73 210 €6,202.11
T43 Hayden Hopewell -3 71 69 70 210 €6,202.11
T43 Ryggs Johnston -3 69 71 70 210 €6,202.11
T43 Aaron Pike -3 69 70 71 210 €6,202.11
T43 Corey Shaun -3 71 69 70 210 €6,202.11
T51 Lachlan Barker -2 72 67 72 211 €4,961.69
T51 Cristobal Del Solar -2 66 74 71 211 €4,961.69
T53 Nathan Barbieri -1 71 68 73 212 €3,983.13
T53 Darcy Brereton -1 68 72 72 212 €3,983.13
T53 Jack Buchanan -1 68 68 76 212 €3,983.13
T53 Jak Carter -1 70 69 73 212 €3,983.13
T53 Nicolas Colsaerts -1 69 70 73 212 €3,983.13
T53 Jordan Doull -1 68 72 72 212 €3,983.13
T53 Sebastian Garcia -1 70 70 72 212 €3,983.13
T53 Kade Mcbride -1 73 67 72 212 €3,983.13
T53 Lincoln Tighe -1 68 68 76 212 €3,983.13
T62 Haydn Barron E 73 67 73 213 €3,163.08
T62 William Bruyeres E 69 71 73 213 €3,163.08
T62 James Marchesani E 72 67 74 213 €3,163.08
T62 Jake Mcleod E 71 69 73 213 €3,163.08
T66 Ryan Ang 1 71 68 75 214 €2,728.93
T66 Curtis Luck 1 71 69 74 214 €2,728.93
T66 Tapio Pulkkanen 1 69 70 75 214 €2,728.93
69 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 70 70 75 215 €2,480.84
70 Joel Girrbach 3 66 69 81 216 €2,356.80
71 Todd Clements 4 73 67 77 217 €1,860.63
72 Cameron John 5 71 69 78 218 €1,857.63

