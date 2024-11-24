2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Elvis Smylie, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

Smylie won on the DP World Tour to start their new season (and on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia to continue their season), with a two-shot win over Cam Smith on 14-under 199.

Day 2 of the tournament was rained out, leading to it being shortened to 54 holes. Smylie closed with a second 67 in a row to secure that big win.

Marc Leishman and Anthony Quayle finished in joint third place, three shots back of Smylie, who now has full DP World Tour status.

Smylie won the €210,871.74 winner's share of the AUD$2,000,000 purse.

BMW Australian PGA Championship recap notes

Smylie would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race starting up again. He also earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 72 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 1st completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule has concluded. The new season starts with the ISPS Handa Australian Open next week.

2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

