2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Elvis Smylie, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
Smylie won on the DP World Tour to start their new season (and on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia to continue their season), with a two-shot win over Cam Smith on 14-under 199.
Day 2 of the tournament was rained out, leading to it being shortened to 54 holes. Smylie closed with a second 67 in a row to secure that big win.
Marc Leishman and Anthony Quayle finished in joint third place, three shots back of Smylie, who now has full DP World Tour status.
Smylie won the €210,871.74 winner's share of the AUD$2,000,000 purse.
BMW Australian PGA Championship recap notes
Smylie would have earned 335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race starting up again. He also earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 72 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 1st completed event of the season.
The 2024 European Tour schedule has concluded. The new season starts with the ISPS Handa Australian Open next week.
2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Elvis Smylie
|-14
|65
|67
|67
|199
|€210,871.74
|2
|Cam Smith
|-12
|67
|65
|69
|201
|€136,446.42
|T3
|Marc Leishman
|-11
|67
|66
|69
|202
|€70,083.84
|T3
|Anthony Quayle
|-11
|68
|71
|63
|202
|€70,083.84
|5
|David Micheluzzi
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|203
|€52,593.89
|T6
|Angel Ayora
|-9
|73
|67
|64
|204
|€40,313.72
|T6
|Cam Davis
|-9
|69
|67
|68
|204
|€40,313.72
|T8
|Harrison Crowe
|-8
|68
|68
|69
|205
|€23,816.10
|
|T8
|Jason Day
|-8
|67
|69
|69
|205
|€23,816.10
|T8
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|205
|€23,816.10
|T8
|Lukas Nemecz
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|205
|€23,816.10
|T8
|John Parry
|-8
|68
|70
|67
|205
|€23,816.10
|T8
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-8
|67
|67
|71
|205
|€23,816.10
|T8
|Nick Voke
|-8
|68
|72
|65
|205
|€23,816.10
|T15
|Ben Eccles
|-7
|67
|68
|71
|206
|€16,456.27
|T15
|Kazuma Kobori
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|206
|€16,456.27
|
|T15
|Min Woo Lee
|-7
|68
|72
|66
|206
|€16,456.27
|T15
|Matias Sanchez
|-7
|66
|70
|70
|206
|€16,456.27
|T15
|Freddy Schott
|-7
|69
|69
|68
|206
|€16,456.27
|T15
|Matthew Southgate
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|206
|€16,456.27
|T21
|Filippo Celli
|-6
|68
|70
|69
|207
|€14,016.77
|T21
|Jannik De Bruyn
|-6
|75
|63
|69
|207
|€14,016.77
|T21
|Jordan Smith
|-6
|67
|71
|69
|207
|€14,016.77
|T24
|Ivan Cantero
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-5
|68
|69
|71
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Oliver Lindell
|-5
|69
|71
|68
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Kerry Mountcastle
|-5
|72
|67
|69
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Geoff Ogilvy
|-5
|69
|68
|71
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Rod Pampling
|-5
|68
|72
|68
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Todd Sinnott
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Ryan Van Velzen
|-5
|68
|68
|72
|208
|€11,597.95
|T24
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-5
|71
|69
|68
|208
|€11,597.95
|T34
|Björn Åkesson
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Fred Biondi
|-4
|69
|69
|71
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Brett Drewitt
|-4
|69
|69
|71
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Harry Higgs
|-4
|69
|69
|71
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Denzel Ieremia
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Victor Perez
|-4
|66
|71
|72
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Richie Ramsay
|-4
|68
|70
|71
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Adrien Saddier
|-4
|70
|68
|71
|209
|€8,352.17
|T34
|Ashun Wu
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|209
|€8,352.17
|T43
|Quinnton Croker
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-3
|70
|70
|70
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Lucas Herbert
|-3
|71
|66
|73
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Daniel Hillier
|-3
|70
|67
|73
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Hayden Hopewell
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Ryggs Johnston
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Aaron Pike
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|210
|€6,202.11
|T43
|Corey Shaun
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|210
|€6,202.11
|T51
|Lachlan Barker
|-2
|72
|67
|72
|211
|€4,961.69
|T51
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-2
|66
|74
|71
|211
|€4,961.69
|T53
|Nathan Barbieri
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Darcy Brereton
|-1
|68
|72
|72
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Jack Buchanan
|-1
|68
|68
|76
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Jak Carter
|-1
|70
|69
|73
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-1
|69
|70
|73
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Jordan Doull
|-1
|68
|72
|72
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Sebastian Garcia
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Kade Mcbride
|-1
|73
|67
|72
|212
|€3,983.13
|T53
|Lincoln Tighe
|-1
|68
|68
|76
|212
|€3,983.13
|T62
|Haydn Barron
|E
|73
|67
|73
|213
|€3,163.08
|T62
|William Bruyeres
|E
|69
|71
|73
|213
|€3,163.08
|T62
|James Marchesani
|E
|72
|67
|74
|213
|€3,163.08
|T62
|Jake Mcleod
|E
|71
|69
|73
|213
|€3,163.08
|T66
|Ryan Ang
|1
|71
|68
|75
|214
|€2,728.93
|T66
|Curtis Luck
|1
|71
|69
|74
|214
|€2,728.93
|T66
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|1
|69
|70
|75
|214
|€2,728.93
|69
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|2
|70
|70
|75
|215
|€2,480.84
|70
|Joel Girrbach
|3
|66
|69
|81
|216
|€2,356.80
|71
|Todd Clements
|4
|73
|67
|77
|217
|€1,860.63
|72
|Cameron John
|5
|71
|69
|78
|218
|€1,857.63