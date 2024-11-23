2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

November 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Jason Day


The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with the professional players who complete four rounds at Royal Queensland GC in Australia, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW Australian PGA Championship prize pool is at $333,330, with the second-place finisher taking home $222,220. The BMW Australian PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 16.67 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is actually 66th place this week.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship field is headed by Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Jason Day and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship from the correct 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.
The 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 335 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 13.1 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 AUD$333,330
2 AUD$222,220
3 AUD$125,200
4 AUD$100,000
5 AUD$84,800
6 AUD$70,000
7 AUD$60,000
8 AUD$50,000
9 AUD$44,800
10 AUD$40,000
11 AUD$36,800
12 AUD$34,400
13 AUD$32,200
14 AUD$30,600
15 AUD$29,400
16 AUD$28,200
17 AUD$27,000
18 AUD$25,800
19 AUD$24,800
20 AUD$24,000
21 AUD$23,200
22 AUD$22,600
23 AUD$22,000
24 AUD$21,400
25 AUD$20,800
26 AUD$20,200
27 AUD$19,600
28 AUD$19,000
29 AUD$18,400
30 AUD$17,800
31 AUD$17,200
32 AUD$16,600
33 AUD$16,000
34 AUD$15,400
35 AUD$15,000
36 AUD$14,600
37 AUD$14,200
38 AUD$13,800
39 AUD$13,400
40 AUD$13,000
41 AUD$12,600
42 AUD$12,200
43 AUD$11,800
44 AUD$11,400
45 AUD$11,000
46 AUD$10,600
47 AUD$10,200
48 AUD$9,800
49 AUD$9,400
50 AUD$9,000
51 AUD$8,600
52 AUD$8,200
53 AUD$7,800
54 AUD$7,400
55 AUD$7,000
56 AUD$6,600
57 AUD$6,200
58 AUD$6,000
59 AUD$5,800
60 AUD$5,600
61 AUD$5,400
62 AUD$5,200
63 AUD$5,000
64 AUD$4,800
65 AUD$4,600

