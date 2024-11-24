2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia field is set for this event, played at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club in Australia.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headlined by the likes of Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australiasia in the second event for the 2024-2025 DP World Tour schedule. At the same time, the Women's Australian Open is played on the same courses for an equal purse.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a co-sanctioned tournament on the 2024-2025 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1,700,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

RANK PLAYER Bjorn Akesson Louis Albertse Bastien Amat Kiradech Aphibarnrat Josh Armstrong Angel Ayora Nathan Barbieri Lachlan Barker Haydn Barron Austin Bautista Braden Becker Jean Bekirian Fred Biondi Adam Bland Adam Brady Sam Brazel Darcy Brereton William Bruyeres Jack Buchanan Rafa Cabrera Bello Phoenix Campbell Andrew Campbell Ivan Cantero Jak Carter Samuel Cascio (a) Filippo Celli Max Charles Todd Clements Brett Coletta Nicolas Colsaerts Chris Crabtree Cory Crawford Harrison Crowe Cameron Davis Jannik De Bruyn Cristobal del Solar Wenyi Ding Louis Dobbelaar Jordan Doull Billy Dowling (a) Brett Drewitt Tyler Duncan Ben Eccles Manuel Elvira Jens Fahrbring Jarryd Felton Lawry Flynn Alexander George Frances Daniel Gale Sebastian Garcia Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Josh Geary James Gibellini Josiah Gilbert (a) Joel Girrbach Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen Ricardo Gouveia Joshua Greer Matthew Griffin Jordan Gumberg Andreas Halvorsen Justin Harding Tim Hart Simon Hawkes Lucas Herbert Harry Higgs Daniel Hillier Hayden Hopewell Inhoi Hur Gary Hurley Denzel Ieremia Cameron John Ryggs Johnston Andrew Kelly MK Kim Bradley Kivimets Jeong weon Ko Kazuma Kobori Corey Lamb David Law Deyen Lawson Min Woo Lee Marc Leishman Oliver Lindell Danny List Peter Lonard Curtis Luck James Marchesani Andrew Martin Kade McBride Connor McKinney Jake McLeod James Mee Kyle Michel David Micheluzzi Matthew Millar James Morrison Joel Moscatel Kerry Mountcastle Jack Munro Rintaro Nakano (a) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Joaquin Niemann Geoff Ogilvy Jacob Skov Olesen Nathan Page Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Ryan Peake Marco Penge Victor Perez Jye Pickin Pierre Pineau Tom Power Horan Blake Proverbs Tapio Pulkkanen Anthony Quayle Richie Ramsay Brett Rankin Kristoffer Reitan Brett Rumford Jamie Rutherford Adrien Saddier Matias Sanchez Ben Schmidt Freddy Schott Jason Scrivener John Senden Jack Senior Corey Shaun Todd Sinnott Jordan Smith Cameron Smith Elvis Smylie Matthew Southgate Jasper Stubbs Darius van Driel Karl Vilips Nick Voke Nicolai von Dellingshausen Justin Warren Ben Wharton Tyler Wood Michael Wright Ashun Wu Josh Younger Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field