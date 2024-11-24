2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings
Australasian PGA Tour CMC European Tour

2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

November 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Min Woo Lee


The 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia field is set for this event, played at Kingston Heath Golf Club and The Victoria Golf Club in Australia.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headlined by the likes of Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australiasia in the second event for the 2024-2025 DP World Tour schedule. At the same time, the Women's Australian Open is played on the same courses for an equal purse.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a co-sanctioned tournament on the 2024-2025 DP World Tour schedule.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1,700,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

RANK PLAYER
Bjorn Akesson
Louis Albertse
Bastien Amat
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Josh Armstrong
Angel Ayora
Nathan Barbieri
Lachlan Barker
Haydn Barron
Austin Bautista
Braden Becker
Jean Bekirian
Fred Biondi
Adam Bland
Adam Brady
Sam Brazel
Darcy Brereton
William Bruyeres
Jack Buchanan
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Phoenix Campbell
Andrew Campbell
Ivan Cantero
Jak Carter
Samuel Cascio (a)
Filippo Celli
Max Charles
Todd Clements
Brett Coletta
Nicolas Colsaerts
Chris Crabtree
Cory Crawford
Harrison Crowe
Cameron Davis
Jannik De Bruyn
Cristobal del Solar
Wenyi Ding
Louis Dobbelaar
Jordan Doull
Billy Dowling (a)
Brett Drewitt
Tyler Duncan
Ben Eccles
Manuel Elvira
Jens Fahrbring
Jarryd Felton
Lawry Flynn
Alexander George Frances
Daniel Gale
Sebastian Garcia
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Josh Geary
James Gibellini
Josiah Gilbert (a)
Joel Girrbach
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Ricardo Gouveia
Joshua Greer
Matthew Griffin
Jordan Gumberg
Andreas Halvorsen
Justin Harding
Tim Hart
Simon Hawkes
Lucas Herbert
Harry Higgs
Daniel Hillier
Hayden Hopewell
Inhoi Hur
Gary Hurley
Denzel Ieremia
Cameron John
Ryggs Johnston
Andrew Kelly
MK Kim
Bradley Kivimets
Jeong weon Ko
Kazuma Kobori
Corey Lamb
David Law
Deyen Lawson
Min Woo Lee
Marc Leishman
Oliver Lindell
Danny List
Peter Lonard
Curtis Luck
James Marchesani
Andrew Martin
Kade McBride
Connor McKinney
Jake McLeod
James Mee
Kyle Michel
David Micheluzzi
Matthew Millar
James Morrison
Joel Moscatel
Kerry Mountcastle
Jack Munro
Rintaro Nakano (a)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Joaquin Niemann
Geoff Ogilvy
Jacob Skov Olesen
Nathan Page
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Ryan Peake
Marco Penge
Victor Perez
Jye Pickin
Pierre Pineau
Tom Power Horan
Blake Proverbs
Tapio Pulkkanen
Anthony Quayle
Richie Ramsay
Brett Rankin
Kristoffer Reitan
Brett Rumford
Jamie Rutherford
Adrien Saddier
Matias Sanchez
Ben Schmidt
Freddy Schott
Jason Scrivener
John Senden
Jack Senior
Corey Shaun
Todd Sinnott
Jordan Smith
Cameron Smith
Elvis Smylie
Matthew Southgate
Jasper Stubbs
Darius van Driel
Karl Vilips
Nick Voke
Nicolai von Dellingshausen
Justin Warren
Ben Wharton
Tyler Wood
Michael Wright
Ashun Wu
Josh Younger
Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

RANK PLAYER
48 Min Woo Lee

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.