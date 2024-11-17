2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US


The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rafael Campos, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Campos earned a huge win in the seventh event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning three shots over Andrew Novak on 19-under 265.

Adrian Dumont de Chassart and Mark Hubbard finished in a tie for third place on 15-under total, with one event left to go in the season.

Campos won the $1,242,000 winner's share of the $6,900,000 purse.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Campos earned 22 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Campos earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 75 (of 120) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the RSM Classic in Georgia.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rafael Campos -19 70 65 62 68 265 $1,242,000
2 Andrew Novak -16 67 68 62 71 268 $752,100
T3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -15 69 66 68 66 269 $407,100
T3 Mark Hubbard -15 68 67 68 66 269 $407,100
T5 Vince Whaley -14 67 68 67 68 270 $255,300
T5 Sam Ryder -14 71 62 68 69 270 $255,300
T5 Justin Lower -14 65 65 68 72 270 $255,300
8 Ben Griffin -13 69 68 66 68 271 $215,625
T9 Greyson Sigg -12 67 67 69 69 272 $188,025
T9 Patrick Rodgers -12 66 71 65 70 272 $188,025
T9 David Lipsky -12 68 66 68 70 272 $188,025
T12 Michael Kim -11 68 71 68 66 273 $136,965
T12 Jacob Bridgeman -11 68 70 66 69 273 $136,965
T12 Pierceson Coody -11 68 69 67 69 273 $136,965
T12 Lanto Griffin -11 67 68 69 69 273 $136,965
T12 Troy Merritt -11 68 67 66 72 273 $136,965
T17 Maverick McNealy -10 70 67 70 67 274 $94,875
T17 Rico Hoey -10 70 66 69 69 274 $94,875
T17 Garrick Higgo -10 69 68 67 70 274 $94,875
T17 Francesco Molinari -10 68 66 70 70 274 $94,875
T17 Robby Shelton -10 68 64 71 71 274 $94,875
T17 Wesley Bryan -10 67 72 61 74 274 $94,875
T23 Séamus Power -9 72 68 70 65 275 $60,030
T23 Christo Lamprecht -9 73 67 66 69 275 $60,030
T23 Nick Watney -9 72 66 68 69 275 $60,030
T23 Tom Whitney -9 72 67 65 71 275 $60,030
T23 Brandon Wu -9 71 67 66 71 275 $60,030
T23 Ryan Moore -9 67 65 70 73 275 $60,030
T29 Ryo Hisatsune -8 73 67 68 68 276 $42,349
T29 Nico Echavarria -8 69 70 68 69 276 $42,349
T29 Joseph Bramlett -8 66 72 67 71 276 $42,349
T29 Tyler Duncan -8 71 66 67 72 276 $42,349
T29 Carl Yuan -8 69 70 64 73 276 $42,349
T29 Kevin Kisner -8 67 66 70 73 276 $42,349
T29 Chad Ramey -8 70 67 65 74 276 $42,349
T29 Alex Smalley -8 70 66 66 74 276 $42,349
T37 Trace Crowe -7 67 70 68 72 277 $31,395
T37 Callum Tarren -7 69 68 68 72 277 $31,395
T37 William McGirt -7 70 66 69 72 277 $31,395
T37 Martin Laird -7 68 68 68 73 277 $31,395
T37 Hayden Springer -7 65 70 67 75 277 $31,395
T42 Kevin Dougherty -6 65 73 71 69 278 $24,495
T42 David Skinns -6 70 70 68 70 278 $24,495
T42 S.H. Kim -6 71 66 69 72 278 $24,495
T42 Richy Werenski -6 73 67 65 73 278 $24,495
T42 Lucas Glover -6 68 67 66 77 278 $24,495
T47 Ben Taylor -5 71 69 71 68 279 $17,854
T47 Dylan Wu -5 68 71 71 69 279 $17,854
T47 Norman Xiong -5 73 67 69 70 279 $17,854
T47 Camilo Villegas -5 72 68 66 73 279 $17,854
T47 Kevin Chappell -5 74 65 67 73 279 $17,854
T47 Tyson Alexander -5 73 65 68 73 279 $17,854
T47 Chez Reavie -5 71 66 67 75 279 $17,854
T47 Will Gordon -5 71 67 65 76 279 $17,854
T55 Russell Knox -4 68 68 75 69 280 $16,146
T55 Austin Smotherman -4 72 67 68 73 280 $16,146
T57 Brendon Todd -3 73 67 72 69 281 $15,732
T57 Henrik Norlander -3 70 69 72 70 281 $15,732
T57 Ben Kohles -3 70 65 72 74 281 $15,732
T57 Jhonattan Vegas -3 67 69 70 75 281 $15,732
61 Matti Schmid -2 70 64 73 75 282 $15,387
T62 Daniel Berger -1 73 67 70 73 283 $15,111
T62 Carson Young -1 68 72 70 73 283 $15,111
T62 S.Y. Noh -1 70 69 67 77 283 $15,111
T65 Connor Jones E 72 68 71 73 284 $14,766
T65 Hayden Buckley E 73 67 66 78 284 $14,766
T67 Blaine Hale, Jr. 1 69 69 76 71 285 $14,421
T67 Sam Stevens 1 68 72 71 74 285 $14,421
T67 Mackenzie Hughes 1 68 69 71 77 285 $14,421
T70 Chris Baker 2 75 65 72 74 286 $14,007
T70 Aaron Baddeley 2 73 66 73 74 286 $14,007
T70 Robert Streb 2 71 69 71 75 286 $14,007
T73 Ben Crane 5 71 68 71 79 289 $13,662
T73 Cody Gribble 5 69 71 68 81 289 $13,662
75 Egor Eroshenko 9 72 67 73 81 293 $13,455

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.