2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rafael Campos, who earned his first-career PGA Tour win at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Campos earned a huge win in the seventh event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning three shots over Andrew Novak on 19-under 265.

Adrian Dumont de Chassart and Mark Hubbard finished in a tie for third place on 15-under total, with one event left to go in the season.

Campos won the $1,242,000 winner's share of the $6,900,000 purse.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship recap notes

Campos earned 22 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Campos earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 75 (of 120) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the RSM Classic in Georgia.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details