2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US


The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout is from the $6.9 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize pool is at $1,242,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $752,100 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,192.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Justin Lower, Rafael Campos, Ryan Moore and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from the correct 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 22.2 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,242,000
2 $752,100
3 $476,100
4 $338,100
5 $282,900
6 $250,125
7 $232,875
8 $215,625
9 $201,825
10 $188,025
11 $174,225
12 $160,425
13 $146,625
14 $132,825
15 $125,925
16 $119,025
17 $112,125
18 $105,225
19 $98,325
20 $91,425
21 $84,525
22 $77,625
23 $72,105
24 $66,585
25 $61,065
26 $55,545
27 $53,475
28 $51,405
29 $49,335
30 $47,265
31 $45,195
32 $43,125
33 $41,055
34 $39,330
35 $37,605
36 $35,880
37 $34,155
38 $32,775
39 $31,395
40 $30,015
41 $28,635
42 $27,255
43 $25,875
44 $24,495
45 $23,115
46 $21,735
47 $20,355
48 $19,251
49 $18,285
50 $17,733
51 $17,319
52 $16,905
53 $16,629
54 $16,353
55 $16,215
56 $16,077
57 $15,939
58 $15,801
59 $15,663
60 $15,525
61 $15,387
62 $15,249
63 $15,111
64 $14,973
65 $14,835
66 $14,697
67 $14,559
68 $14,421
69 $14,283
70 $14,145
71 $14,007
72 $13,869
73 $13,731
74 $13,593
75 $13,455

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.