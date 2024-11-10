2024 World Wide Technology Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Eckroat, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win at Diamante Resort's El Cardonal Course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Eckroat earned a huge win in the sixth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Justin Lower and Carson Young on 24-under 264.

Eckroat shot a final-round 63, just as 2023 winner Erik van Rooyen did in the final round, to pull away from the field by just the right margin to pick up the victory. Young saved his PGA Tour card with his finish, moving well inside the top 90 in the FedEx Cup Fall.

Max Greyserman finished alone in fourth place, two shots out of the lead, while Joe Highsmith finished in solo fifth place at 19-under total to save his PGA Tour card.

Eckroat won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship recap notes

Eckroat earned 25.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Eckroat earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 120) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

