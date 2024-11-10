2024 World Wide Technology Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 World Wide Technology Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 10: Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after his round on the 18th green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 10, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)


The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Eckroat, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win at Diamante Resort's El Cardonal Course in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Eckroat earned a huge win in the sixth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Justin Lower and Carson Young on 24-under 264.

Eckroat shot a final-round 63, just as 2023 winner Erik van Rooyen did in the final round, to pull away from the field by just the right margin to pick up the victory. Young saved his PGA Tour card with his finish, moving well inside the top 90 in the FedEx Cup Fall.

Max Greyserman finished alone in fourth place, two shots out of the lead, while Joe Highsmith finished in solo fifth place at 19-under total to save his PGA Tour card.

Eckroat won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

World Wide Technology Championship recap notes

Eckroat earned 25.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Eckroat earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 120) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Bermuda.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Austin Eckroat -24 68 67 66 63 264 $1,296,000
T2 Justin Lower -23 70 67 63 65 265 $640,800
T2 Carson Young -23 72 61 67 65 265 $640,800
4 Max Greyserman -22 68 64 69 65 266 $352,800
5 Joe Highsmith -19 68 68 65 68 269 $295,200
T6 Garrick Higgo -17 70 69 68 64 271 $219,600
T6 Sam Stevens -17 70 66 69 66 271 $219,600
T6 Wesley Bryan -17 69 71 64 67 271 $219,600
T6 David Lipsky -17 71 67 66 67 271 $219,600
T6 Maverick McNealy -17 69 66 67 69 271 $219,600
T6 Nico Echavarria -17 69 63 68 71 271 $219,600
T12 Kevin Chappell -16 75 65 66 66 272 $160,200
T12 Patrick Fishburn -16 70 68 67 67 272 $160,200
T14 Harris English -15 70 70 67 66 273 $120,600
T14 Harry Hall -15 70 68 69 66 273 $120,600
T14 Dylan Wu -15 69 65 72 67 273 $120,600
T14 Jacob Bridgeman -15 69 69 67 68 273 $120,600
T14 Joel Dahmen -15 70 67 68 68 273 $120,600
T14 Ryan Gerard -15 70 66 69 68 273 $120,600
T20 Doug Ghim -14 72 70 67 65 274 $84,960
T20 Beau Hossler -14 76 63 67 68 274 $84,960
T20 Chandler Phillips -14 72 66 68 68 274 $84,960
T20 Daniel Berger -14 74 66 64 70 274 $84,960
T24 Lucas Glover -13 72 68 70 65 275 $58,680
T24 Kevin Streelman -13 67 70 70 68 275 $58,680
T24 Kelly Kraft -13 68 67 71 69 275 $58,680
T24 Patrick Rodgers -13 71 67 67 70 275 $58,680
T24 Ryan McCormick -13 68 68 68 71 275 $58,680
T24 Ben Griffin -13 73 63 66 73 275 $58,680
T30 J.J. Spaun -12 73 68 69 66 276 $41,320
T30 Michael Kim -12 71 68 70 67 276 $41,320
T30 Harry Higgs -12 71 68 70 67 276 $41,320
T30 Sam Ryder -12 69 69 70 68 276 $41,320
T30 Brandon Wu -12 72 66 69 69 276 $41,320
T30 Henrik Norlander -12 69 70 67 70 276 $41,320
T30 Charley Hoffman -12 71 68 67 70 276 $41,320
T30 Nick Hardy -12 69 68 69 70 276 $41,320
T30 Matt Kuchar -12 70 67 68 71 276 $41,320
T39 Chesson Hadley -11 71 69 69 68 277 $31,320
T39 Adam Svensson -11 70 68 71 68 277 $31,320
T39 Alex Smalley -11 73 65 69 70 277 $31,320
T42 Martin Laird -10 69 69 73 67 278 $27,000
T42 Danny Willett -10 70 72 68 68 278 $27,000
T42 Tom Whitney -10 67 69 74 68 278 $27,000
T45 Hayden Springer -9 72 70 71 66 279 $19,864
T45 Zac Blair -9 71 71 70 67 279 $19,864
T45 S.Y. Noh -9 71 71 68 69 279 $19,864
T45 Blaine Hale, Jr. -9 70 72 68 69 279 $19,864
T45 Tyson Alexander -9 71 68 71 69 279 $19,864
T45 Justin Suh -9 69 69 71 70 279 $19,864
T45 Josh Teater -9 72 69 67 71 279 $19,864
T45 Rico Hoey -9 67 70 69 73 279 $19,864
T45 Tom Hoge -9 69 67 68 75 279 $19,864
54 Luke List -8 70 68 71 71 280 $17,064
T55 Nate Lashley -7 68 70 75 68 281 $16,848
T55 Vince Whaley -7 74 68 68 71 281 $16,848
57 Kevin Tway -6 72 70 70 70 282 $16,632
T58 Joseph Bramlett -5 71 71 71 70 283 $16,416
T58 David Skinns -5 72 70 70 71 283 $16,416
T60 Chad Ramey -4 76 66 74 68 284 $15,984
T60 Lanto Griffin -4 72 69 74 69 284 $15,984
T60 Robby Shelton -4 74 67 72 71 284 $15,984
T60 Zach Bauchou -4 76 65 70 73 284 $15,984
T64 Ryan Brehm -3 73 67 75 70 285 $15,408
T64 Taylor Montgomery -3 68 74 70 73 285 $15,408
T64 Aaron Baddeley -3 71 68 71 75 285 $15,408
T64 Erik van Rooyen -3 68 71 71 75 285 $15,408

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.