2024 World Wide Technology Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

CMC PGA Tour

November 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Nico Echavarria of Colombia poses with the trophy after the award ceremony following the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)


The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payout is from the $7.2 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the World Wide Technology Championship prize pool is at $1,296,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $784,800 in PGA Tour prize money today. The World Wide Technology Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,192.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Justin Lower, Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from the correct 2024 World Wide Technology Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 25.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,296,000
2 $784,800
3 $496,800
4 $352,800
5 $295,200
6 $261,000
7 $243,000
8 $225,000
9 $210,600
10 $196,200
11 $181,800
12 $167,400
13 $153,000
14 $138,600
15 $131,400
16 $124,200
17 $117,000
18 $109,800
19 $102,600
20 $95,400
21 $88,200
22 $81,000
23 $75,240
24 $69,480
25 $63,720
26 $57,960
27 $55,800
28 $53,640
29 $51,480
30 $49,320
31 $47,160
32 $45,000
33 $42,840
34 $41,040
35 $39,240
36 $37,440
37 $35,640
38 $34,200
39 $32,760
40 $31,320
41 $29,880
42 $28,440
43 $27,000
44 $25,560
45 $24,120
46 $22,680
47 $21,240
48 $20,088
49 $19,080
50 $18,504
51 $18,072
52 $17,640
53 $17,352
54 $17,064
55 $16,920
56 $16,776
57 $16,632
58 $16,488
59 $16,344
60 $16,200
61 $16,056
62 $15,912
63 $15,768
64 $15,624
65 $15,480
66 $15,336
67 $15,192

