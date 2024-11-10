2024 World Wide Technology Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payout is from the $7.2 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the World Wide Technology Championship prize pool is at $1,296,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $784,800 in PGA Tour prize money today. The World Wide Technology Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $15,192.

For 2024 World Wide Technology Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Justin Lower, Max Greyserman, Nico Echavarria and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 players and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from the correct 2024 World Wide Technology Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 25.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

