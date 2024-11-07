2024 World Wide Technology Championship format, cut rules and PGA Tour playoff format

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field is 120 players.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's eligibility criteria for this event, including players looking to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall points list.

World Wide Technology Championship format

The World Wide Technology Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who qualify for the final 36 holes of the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 500 FedEx Cup Fall points and will earn approximately 30.9 Official World Golf Ranking points.

World Wide Technology Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The World Wide Technology Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, then 17 and 18 played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The World Wide Technology Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.