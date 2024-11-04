World Wide Technology Championship history, results and past winners
November 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The World Wide Technology Championship is the PGA Tour's fall Mexico event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2007, has become a welcome sight in the fall slate of the PGA Tour schedule, with top players often making the trip for a laid-back week in Mexico.

The event had been played at the same Greg Norman-designed golf course, El Camaleon, since its inception, but in 2023 the tournament moved to the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos.

Viktor Hovland has the most wins in the event's history, with two in back-to-back years.

World Wide Technology Championship format

The World Wide Technology Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

World Wide Technology Championship host courses

  • 2007-2022: El Camaleon Golf Course
  • 2023-present: El Cardonal Golf Course

World Wide Technology Championship past sponsors

The World Wide Technology Championship has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

  • 2007-2011: Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun
  • 2013-2017: OHL Classic at Mayakoba
  • 2012, 2018-2020: Mayakoba Golf Classic
  • 2021-present: World Wide Technology Championship

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Erik Van Rooyen 261 −27 2 $8,200,000
2022 Russell Henley 261 −23 4 $8,200,000
2021 Viktor Hovland (2) 261 −23 4 $7,200,000
2020 Viktor Hovland 264 −20 1 $7,200,000
2019 Brendon Todd 264 −20 1 $7,200,000
2018 Matt Kuchar 262 −22 1 $7,200,000
2017 Patton Kizzire 265 −19 1 $7,100,000
2016 Pat Perez 263 −21 2 $7,000,000
2015 Graeme McDowell 266 −18 PO $6,200,000
2014 Charley Hoffman 267 −17 1 $6,100,000
2013 Harris English 263 −21 4 $6,000,000
2012 John Huh 271 −13 PO $3,700,000
2011 Johnson Wagner 267 −17 PO $3,700,000
2010 Cameron Beckman 269 −15 2 $3,600,000
2009 Mark Wilson 267 −13 2 $3,600,000
2008 Brian Gay 264 −16 2 $3,500,000
2007 Fred Funk 266 −14 PO $3,500,000

