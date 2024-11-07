2024 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout


November 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Austin Eckroat


The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship purse is set for $7.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,296,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This is the sixth fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 26.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.



POSITION MONEY
1 $1,296,000
2 $784,800
3 $496,800
4 $352,800
5 $295,200
6 $261,000
7 $243,000
8 $225,000
9 $210,600
10 $196,200
11 $181,800
12 $167,400
13 $153,000
14 $138,600
15 $131,400
16 $124,200
17 $117,000
18 $109,800
19 $102,600
20 $95,400
21 $88,200
22 $81,000
23 $75,240
24 $69,480
25 $63,720
26 $57,960
27 $55,800
28 $53,640
29 $51,480
30 $49,320
31 $47,160
32 $45,000
33 $42,840
34 $41,040
35 $39,240
36 $37,440
37 $35,640
38 $34,200
39 $32,760
40 $31,320
41 $29,880
42 $28,440
43 $27,000
44 $25,560
45 $24,120
46 $22,680
47 $21,240
48 $20,088
49 $19,080
50 $18,504
51 $18,072
52 $17,640
53 $17,352
54 $17,064
55 $16,920
56 $16,776
57 $16,632
58 $16,488
59 $16,344
60 $16,200
61 $16,056
62 $15,912
63 $15,768
64 $15,624
65 $15,480

