2024 World Wide Technology Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Diamante Resort's El Cardonal Course in Los Cabos, Mexico, from November 7-10, 2024.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Young, Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The World Wide Technology Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Sean O'Hair and Cody Gribble are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.2 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Billy Andrade Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Isidro Benitez Daniel Berger Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Rafael Campos Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe Joel Dahmen Santiago de la Fuente Luke Donald Kevin Dougherty Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Austin Eckroat Harris English Patrick Fishburn Wilson Furr Mark Geddes Doug Ghim Lucas Glover Emilio Gonzalez Will Gordon Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Chesson Hadley Jr. Hale Harry Hall Nick Hardy Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Joe Highsmith Austin Hitt Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Beau Hossler Michael Kim S.H. Kim Patton Kizzire Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Nate Lashley K.H. Lee David Lipsky Luke List Justin Lower Ryan McCormick Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Omar Morales Trey Mullinax Matt NeSmith S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Ryan Palmer Raul Pereda Chandler Phillips Scott Piercy Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Robby Shelton Neal Shipley David Skinns Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Sam Stevens Kevin Streelman Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Ben Taylor Josh Teater Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Andrew Walker Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Tim Wilkinson Danny Willett Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Norman Xiong Cameron Young Carson Young Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field