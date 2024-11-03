2024 World Wide Technology Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 World Wide Technology Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Cameron Young


The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup Fall event, played at Diamante Resort's El Cardonal Course in Los Cabos, Mexico, from November 7-10, 2024.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Young, Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman and more.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get a monthly shout-out on Golf News Net TV!

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour continuing the FedEx Cup Fall series to determine the top 125 players in the standings who keep their PGA Tour cards for 2025.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The World Wide Technology Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Sean O'Hair and Cody Gribble are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $7.2 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Billy Andrade
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Isidro Benitez
Daniel Berger
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Santiago de la Fuente
Luke Donald
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Patrick Fishburn
Wilson Furr
Mark Geddes
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Emilio Gonzalez
Will Gordon
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Austin Hitt
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Beau Hossler
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Patton Kizzire
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Omar Morales
Trey Mullinax
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Ryan Palmer
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Neal Shipley
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Andrew Walker
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Tim Wilkinson
Danny Willett
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 World Wide Technology Championship field

RANK PLAYER
32 Cameron Young
42 Max Greyserman
47 Lucas Glover

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.