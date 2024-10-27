2024 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

2024 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Nico Echavarria of Colombia poses with the trophy after the award ceremony following the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)


The 2024 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nico Echavarria, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Echavarria earned a huge win in the fifth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman on 20-under 260.

Echavarria made birdies on two of the final three holes to earn his first win in a PGA Tour event that wasn't an opposite-field event. The Unversity of Arkansas product had previously won the Puerto Rico Open.

Rickie Fowler finished alone in fourth place, three shots out of the lead, while Kurt Kitayama finished in solo fifth place at 15-under total.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Echavarria won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $8,500,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Echavarria earned 40.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Echavarria earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

2024 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nico Echavarria -20 64 64 65 67 260 $1,530,000
T2 Max Greyserman -19 64 68 64 65 261 $748,000
T2 Justin Thomas -19 66 64 65 66 261 $748,000
4 Rickie Fowler -17 68 64 67 64 263 $408,000
5 Kurt Kitayama -15 69 68 63 65 265 $340,000
T6 Si Woo Kim -13 68 71 64 64 267 $266,050
T6 J.J. Spaun -13 68 68 67 64 267 $266,050
T6 Yuta Sugiura -13 68 68 67 64 267 $266,050
T6 C.T. Pan -13 65 66 70 66 267 $266,050
T6 Eric Cole -13 64 67 70 66 267 $266,050
T11 Taylor Moore -12 63 67 72 66 268 $204,000
T11 Jhonattan Vegas -12 66 67 68 67 268 $204,000
T13 Harry Hall -11 68 69 68 64 269 $163,880
T13 Séamus Power -11 69 62 72 66 269 $163,880
T13 Sungjae Im -11 70 70 62 67 269 $163,880
T16 Lee Hodges -10 68 69 66 67 270 $121,210
T16 Luke List -10 69 67 67 67 270 $121,210
T16 Taisei Shimizu -10 66 67 69 68 270 $121,210
T16 Andrew Novak -10 68 65 68 69 270 $121,210
T16 Nate Lashley -10 70 66 63 71 270 $121,210
T16 Kevin Yu -10 65 68 66 71 270 $121,210
T22 Ben Griffin -9 71 70 66 64 271 $79,560
T22 Rico Hoey -9 67 70 68 66 271 $79,560
T22 Ren Yonezawa -9 71 66 67 67 271 $79,560
T22 Yuto Katsuragawa -9 69 71 63 68 271 $79,560
T22 Sam Stevens -9 67 67 68 69 271 $79,560
T27 Min Woo Lee -8 69 69 69 65 272 $57,035
T27 Max Homa -8 73 66 67 66 272 $57,035
T27 Mac Meissner -8 69 69 67 67 272 $57,035
T27 Andrew Putnam -8 67 68 69 68 272 $57,035
T27 Ryosuke Kinoshita -8 66 69 69 68 272 $57,035
T27 Doug Ghim -8 71 66 66 69 272 $57,035
T33 Chandler Phillips -7 70 69 68 66 273 $44,923
T33 Victor Perez -7 69 71 66 67 273 $44,923
T33 Nick Taylor -7 68 67 71 67 273 $44,923
T33 Gary Woodland -7 68 70 67 68 273 $44,923
T37 Patrick Fishburn -6 71 70 66 67 274 $37,060
T37 Matt Kuchar -6 68 69 69 68 274 $37,060
T37 Takumi Kanaya -6 66 68 72 68 274 $37,060
T37 Carson Young -6 69 68 68 69 274 $37,060
T41 Will Zalatoris -5 71 71 65 68 275 $29,410
T41 Naoyuki Kataoka -5 68 73 65 69 275 $29,410
T41 Mark Hubbard -5 67 73 66 69 275 $29,410
T41 Xander Schauffele -5 73 65 68 69 275 $29,410
T41 Joel Dahmen -5 71 68 66 70 275 $29,410
T46 Adam Svensson -4 72 72 67 65 276 $20,358
T46 Ryo Hisatsune -4 69 72 69 66 276 $20,358
T46 Hideki Matsuyama -4 71 71 66 68 276 $20,358
T46 Chad Ramey -4 67 69 71 69 276 $20,358
T46 Kensei Hirata -4 69 66 71 70 276 $20,358
T46 Ben Silverman -4 69 68 68 71 276 $20,358
T46 Zac Blair -4 66 70 68 72 276 $20,358
T46 S.H. Kim -4 67 70 66 73 276 $20,358
T54 Collin Morikawa -3 69 67 70 71 277 $17,595
T54 Chan Kim -3 70 67 68 72 277 $17,595
T56 Justin Lower -2 74 68 69 67 278 $16,830
T56 Ben Kohles -2 71 68 71 68 278 $16,830
T56 Sahith Theegala -2 72 68 68 70 278 $16,830
T56 Tom Hoge -2 71 68 67 72 278 $16,830
T56 Shugo Imahira -2 66 69 71 72 278 $16,830
T56 Ryo Ishikawa -2 68 68 69 73 278 $16,830
T56 Beau Hossler -2 66 69 70 73 278 $16,830
63 K.H. Lee -1 66 70 71 72 279 $16,150
64 Satoshi Kodaira E 73 70 70 67 280 $15,980
T65 Ryan Fox 1 72 70 68 71 281 $15,725
T65 Charley Hoffman 1 70 71 69 71 281 $15,725
T67 Patrick Rodgers 2 68 73 71 70 282 $15,300
T67 Sami Välimäki 2 72 69 70 71 282 $15,300
T67 Adam Schenk 2 69 65 73 75 282 $15,300
70 Hiroshi Iwata 3 71 73 70 69 283 $14,960
T71 Chris Gotterup 4 72 69 77 66 284 $14,705
T71 Takahiro Hataji 4 72 71 70 71 284 $14,705
73 Davis Riley 8 74 73 70 71 288 $14,450
74 Takashi Ogiso 9 74 74 70 71 289 $14,280
75 Brendon Todd 10 75 76 70 69 290 $14,110
76 David Skinns 11 76 75 67 73 291 $13,940
77 Kaito Onishi 16 75 77 70 74 296 $13,770

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.