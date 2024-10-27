2024 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nico Echavarria, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Echavarria earned a huge win in the fifth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman on 20-under 260.

Echavarria made birdies on two of the final three holes to earn his first win in a PGA Tour event that wasn't an opposite-field event. The Unversity of Arkansas product had previously won the Puerto Rico Open.

Rickie Fowler finished alone in fourth place, three shots out of the lead, while Kurt Kitayama finished in solo fifth place at 15-under total.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Echavarria won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $8,500,000 purse.

Zozo Championship recap notes

Echavarria earned 40.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Echavarria earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

2024 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details