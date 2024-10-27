2024 Zozo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Zozo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nico Echavarria, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.
Echavarria earned a huge win in the fifth event of the FedEx Cup Fall, winning by one shot over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman on 20-under 260.
Echavarria made birdies on two of the final three holes to earn his first win in a PGA Tour event that wasn't an opposite-field event. The Unversity of Arkansas product had previously won the Puerto Rico Open.
Rickie Fowler finished alone in fourth place, three shots out of the lead, while Kurt Kitayama finished in solo fifth place at 15-under total.
Echavarria won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $8,500,000 purse.
Zozo Championship recap notes
Echavarria earned 40.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Echavarria earned 500 FedEx Cup Fall points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 77 (of 78) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.
2024 Zozo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nico Echavarria
|-20
|64
|64
|65
|67
|260
|$1,530,000
|T2
|Max Greyserman
|-19
|64
|68
|64
|65
|261
|$748,000
|T2
|Justin Thomas
|-19
|66
|64
|65
|66
|261
|$748,000
|4
|Rickie Fowler
|-17
|68
|64
|67
|64
|263
|$408,000
|5
|Kurt Kitayama
|-15
|69
|68
|63
|65
|265
|$340,000
|T6
|Si Woo Kim
|-13
|68
|71
|64
|64
|267
|$266,050
|T6
|J.J. Spaun
|-13
|68
|68
|67
|64
|267
|$266,050
|T6
|Yuta Sugiura
|-13
|68
|68
|67
|64
|267
|$266,050
|T6
|C.T. Pan
|-13
|65
|66
|70
|66
|267
|$266,050
|T6
|Eric Cole
|-13
|64
|67
|70
|66
|267
|$266,050
|T11
|Taylor Moore
|-12
|63
|67
|72
|66
|268
|$204,000
|T11
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-12
|66
|67
|68
|67
|268
|$204,000
|T13
|Harry Hall
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|64
|269
|$163,880
|T13
|Séamus Power
|-11
|69
|62
|72
|66
|269
|$163,880
|T13
|Sungjae Im
|-11
|70
|70
|62
|67
|269
|$163,880
|T16
|Lee Hodges
|-10
|68
|69
|66
|67
|270
|$121,210
|T16
|Luke List
|-10
|69
|67
|67
|67
|270
|$121,210
|T16
|Taisei Shimizu
|-10
|66
|67
|69
|68
|270
|$121,210
|T16
|Andrew Novak
|-10
|68
|65
|68
|69
|270
|$121,210
|T16
|Nate Lashley
|-10
|70
|66
|63
|71
|270
|$121,210
|T16
|Kevin Yu
|-10
|65
|68
|66
|71
|270
|$121,210
|T22
|Ben Griffin
|-9
|71
|70
|66
|64
|271
|$79,560
|T22
|Rico Hoey
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|66
|271
|$79,560
|T22
|Ren Yonezawa
|-9
|71
|66
|67
|67
|271
|$79,560
|T22
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-9
|69
|71
|63
|68
|271
|$79,560
|T22
|Sam Stevens
|-9
|67
|67
|68
|69
|271
|$79,560
|T27
|Min Woo Lee
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|65
|272
|$57,035
|T27
|Max Homa
|-8
|73
|66
|67
|66
|272
|$57,035
|T27
|Mac Meissner
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|67
|272
|$57,035
|T27
|Andrew Putnam
|-8
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|$57,035
|T27
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-8
|66
|69
|69
|68
|272
|$57,035
|T27
|Doug Ghim
|-8
|71
|66
|66
|69
|272
|$57,035
|T33
|Chandler Phillips
|-7
|70
|69
|68
|66
|273
|$44,923
|T33
|Victor Perez
|-7
|69
|71
|66
|67
|273
|$44,923
|T33
|Nick Taylor
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|67
|273
|$44,923
|T33
|Gary Woodland
|-7
|68
|70
|67
|68
|273
|$44,923
|T37
|Patrick Fishburn
|-6
|71
|70
|66
|67
|274
|$37,060
|T37
|Matt Kuchar
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$37,060
|T37
|Takumi Kanaya
|-6
|66
|68
|72
|68
|274
|$37,060
|T37
|Carson Young
|-6
|69
|68
|68
|69
|274
|$37,060
|T41
|Will Zalatoris
|-5
|71
|71
|65
|68
|275
|$29,410
|T41
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|-5
|68
|73
|65
|69
|275
|$29,410
|T41
|Mark Hubbard
|-5
|67
|73
|66
|69
|275
|$29,410
|T41
|Xander Schauffele
|-5
|73
|65
|68
|69
|275
|$29,410
|T41
|Joel Dahmen
|-5
|71
|68
|66
|70
|275
|$29,410
|T46
|Adam Svensson
|-4
|72
|72
|67
|65
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|66
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-4
|71
|71
|66
|68
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|Chad Ramey
|-4
|67
|69
|71
|69
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|Kensei Hirata
|-4
|69
|66
|71
|70
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|Ben Silverman
|-4
|69
|68
|68
|71
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|Zac Blair
|-4
|66
|70
|68
|72
|276
|$20,358
|T46
|S.H. Kim
|-4
|67
|70
|66
|73
|276
|$20,358
|T54
|Collin Morikawa
|-3
|69
|67
|70
|71
|277
|$17,595
|T54
|Chan Kim
|-3
|70
|67
|68
|72
|277
|$17,595
|T56
|Justin Lower
|-2
|74
|68
|69
|67
|278
|$16,830
|T56
|Ben Kohles
|-2
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|$16,830
|T56
|Sahith Theegala
|-2
|72
|68
|68
|70
|278
|$16,830
|T56
|Tom Hoge
|-2
|71
|68
|67
|72
|278
|$16,830
|T56
|Shugo Imahira
|-2
|66
|69
|71
|72
|278
|$16,830
|T56
|Ryo Ishikawa
|-2
|68
|68
|69
|73
|278
|$16,830
|T56
|Beau Hossler
|-2
|66
|69
|70
|73
|278
|$16,830
|63
|K.H. Lee
|-1
|66
|70
|71
|72
|279
|$16,150
|64
|Satoshi Kodaira
|E
|73
|70
|70
|67
|280
|$15,980
|T65
|Ryan Fox
|1
|72
|70
|68
|71
|281
|$15,725
|T65
|Charley Hoffman
|1
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|$15,725
|T67
|Patrick Rodgers
|2
|68
|73
|71
|70
|282
|$15,300
|T67
|Sami Välimäki
|2
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|$15,300
|T67
|Adam Schenk
|2
|69
|65
|73
|75
|282
|$15,300
|70
|Hiroshi Iwata
|3
|71
|73
|70
|69
|283
|$14,960
|T71
|Chris Gotterup
|4
|72
|69
|77
|66
|284
|$14,705
|T71
|Takahiro Hataji
|4
|72
|71
|70
|71
|284
|$14,705
|73
|Davis Riley
|8
|74
|73
|70
|71
|288
|$14,450
|74
|Takashi Ogiso
|9
|74
|74
|70
|71
|289
|$14,280
|75
|Brendon Todd
|10
|75
|76
|70
|69
|290
|$14,110
|76
|David Skinns
|11
|76
|75
|67
|73
|291
|$13,940
|77
|Kaito Onishi
|16
|75
|77
|70
|74
|296
|$13,770