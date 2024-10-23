2024 Zozo Championship purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
October 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Zozo Championship purse is set for $8.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,530,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Zozo Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field competes in the fifth event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

This is the fifth fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 39 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

2024 Zozo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $918,000
3 $578,000
4 $408,000
5 $340,000
6 $306,000
7 $284,750
8 $263,500
9 $246,500
10 $229,500
11 $212,500
12 $195,500
13 $178,500
14 $161,500
15 $151,640
16 $142,460
17 $133,960
18 $125,460
19 $116,960
20 $108,460
21 $99,960
22 $93,160
23 $86,360
24 $79,560
25 $72,760
26 $65,960
27 $63,410
28 $60,860
29 $58,310
30 $55,760
31 $53,210
32 $50,660
33 $48,110
34 $45,985
35 $43,860
36 $41,735
37 $39,610
38 $37,910
39 $36,210
40 $34,510
41 $32,810
42 $31,110
43 $29,410
44 $27,710
45 $26,010
46 $24,310
47 $22,610
48 $21,250
49 $20,060
50 $19,380
51 $18,870
52 $18,360
53 $18,020
54 $17,680
55 $17,510
56 $17,340
57 $17,170
58 $17,000
59 $16,830
60 $16,660
61 $16,490
62 $16,320
63 $16,150
64 $15,980
65 $15,810
66 $15,640
67 $15,470
68 $15,300
69 $15,130
70 $14,960
71 $14,790
72 $14,620
73 $14,450
74 $14,280
75 $14,110
76 $13,940
77 $13,770
78 $13,600

