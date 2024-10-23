2024 Zozo Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Zozo Championship purse is set for $8.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,530,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Zozo Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field competes in the fifth event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

This is the fifth fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 39 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

