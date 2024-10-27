2024 Simmons Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 27: Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Simmons Bank Championship 2024 at Pleasant Valley Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)


The 2024 Simmons Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Harrington won this event, the second one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs, by two shots over YE Yang on 17-under 199.

Hiroyuki Fujita and Jason Caron finished in a share of third place, three shots behind the champion.

Harrington won the $365,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Simmons Bank Championship recap notes

Harrington wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.

The money Harrington -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule concludes in two weeks with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

2024 Simmons Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -17 67 65 67 199 $365,000
2 Y.E. Yang -15 66 70 65 201 $210,000
T3 Hiroyuki Fujita -14 67 67 68 202 $169,500
T3 Jason Caron -14 65 69 68 202 $169,500
T5 Cameron Percy -13 69 66 68 203 $104,250
T5 Stewart Cink -13 68 67 68 203 $104,250
T7 Ricardo Gonzalez -12 68 70 66 204 $67,180
T7 Thomas Bjørn -12 65 70 69 204 $67,180
T7 Miguel Angel Jiménez -12 66 68 70 204 $67,180
T7 Retief Goosen -12 65 69 70 204 $67,180
T7 Vijay Singh -12 64 70 70 204 $67,180
T12 Ernie Els -11 69 71 65 205 $45,425
T12 Steve Allan -11 69 70 66 205 $45,425
T12 Rod Pampling -11 70 64 71 205 $45,425
T12 Steven Alker -11 62 70 73 205 $45,425
T16 Richard Green -10 69 67 70 206 $37,950
T16 K.J. Choi -10 66 69 71 206 $37,950
18 Steve Flesch -9 69 72 66 207 $34,500
T19 Paul Stankowski -8 73 68 67 208 $29,505
T19 Robert Karlsson -8 72 68 68 208 $29,505
T19 David Toms -8 70 69 69 208 $29,505
T19 Doug Barron -8 70 67 71 208 $29,505
23 Alex Cejka -7 72 70 67 209 $25,300
T24 Jerry Kelly -6 68 72 70 210 $23,575
T24 Michael Wright -6 73 66 71 210 $23,575
T26 Thongchai Jaidee -5 75 69 67 211 $18,716
T26 Paul Broadhurst -5 73 71 67 211 $18,716
T26 Scott Dunlap -5 75 68 68 211 $18,716
T26 Billy Andrade -5 67 76 68 211 $18,716
T26 Stuart Appleby -5 70 72 69 211 $18,716
T26 Rocco Mediate -5 72 69 70 211 $18,716
T26 Tim O'Neal -5 72 68 71 211 $18,716
T26 Charlie Wi -5 70 69 72 211 $18,716
T34 David Bransdon -4 74 69 69 212 $14,145
T34 Darren Clarke -4 74 68 70 212 $14,145
T34 Mark Hensby -4 70 71 71 212 $14,145
T34 Matt Gogel -4 70 70 72 212 $14,145
38 Ken Tanigawa -2 68 70 76 214 $12,650
T39 Joe Durant -1 74 74 67 215 $11,270
T39 Paul Goydos -1 73 72 70 215 $11,270
T39 Ken Duke -1 72 72 71 215 $11,270
T39 Brian Gay -1 71 72 72 215 $11,270
T39 Stephen Ames -1 70 72 73 215 $11,270
T44 Shane Bertsch E 73 71 72 216 $9,660
T44 Tim Petrovic E 71 72 73 216 $9,660
T46 Kevin Sutherland 1 72 73 72 217 $8,740
T46 Mike Weir 1 69 72 76 217 $8,740
48 Bob Estes 3 77 72 70 219 $8,050
49 Mario Tiziani 4 73 76 71 220 $7,590
T50 Kenny Perry 5 71 80 70 221 $6,900
T50 Greg Chalmers 5 73 71 77 221 $6,900

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

