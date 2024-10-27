2024 Simmons Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Simmons Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Harrington won this event, the second one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs, by two shots over YE Yang on 17-under 199.

Hiroyuki Fujita and Jason Caron finished in a share of third place, three shots behind the champion.

Harrington won the $365,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Simmons Bank Championship recap notes

Harrington wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.

The money Harrington -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule concludes in two weeks with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

2024 Simmons Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

