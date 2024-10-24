2024 Simmons Bank Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

The 2024 Simmons Bank Championship purse is set for $2.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $365,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Simmons Bank Championship field is headed by Ernie Els, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer and more.

It's the second Charles Schwab Cup playoffs event of the season, with 54 players taking on the Richmond host course. There is no 36-hole cut.

This 54-hole tournament is played at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The Simmons Bank Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a two playoff points to qualify for the legs of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 Simmons Bank Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout