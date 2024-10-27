2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship
2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Ernie Els


The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs conclude with the third and final stage, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, played in Phoeniz, Ariz., at Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field has the top 36 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Simmons Bank Championship, the second of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Hiroyuki Fujita, Jason Caron and Cameron Percy played their way into the third leg of playoffs through the Simmons Bank Championship.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 36 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

POS PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Ernie Els 2361234.167 1
2 Steven Alker 2229202.75 2
3 Stephen Ames 2072404.71 3
4 Padraig Harrington 2046543.26 11
5 Y.E. Yang 1960619 7
6 Richard Green 1936238.5 4
7 K.J. Choi 1652147.06 5
8 Steve Stricker 1561570 6
9 Ricardo Gonzalez 1517204.1 9
10 Paul Broadhurst 1484545.66 8
11 Jerry Kelly 1381661.66 10
12 Stewart Cink 1307305.71 12
13 Doug Barron 1121825.41 14
14 Tim O'Neal 1117297 13
15 Retief Goosen 1044923.754 21
16 Thomas Bjørn 1014772.87 22
17 Darren Clarke 997202.37 15
18 Ken Tanigawa 981785.594 16
19 Alex Cejka 968630.65 18
20 Rocco Mediate 967364.58 17
21 Bob Estes 927815.66 20
22 Bernhard Langer 917325 19
23 Miguel Angel Jiménez 897225.107 32
24 Ken Duke 896177.94 23
25 Joe Durant 893111.66 24
26 Tim Petrovic 867691.14 25
27 Thongchai Jaidee 866944.89 27
28 Greg Chalmers 855349.57 26
29 Mark Hensby 852355.457 29
30 Vijay Singh 851076.58 34
31 Shane Bertsch 843973.11 28
32 Hiroyuki Fujita 816999.92 51
33 Rod Pampling 815049.39 33
34 Stuart Appleby 814828.924 31
35 Jason Caron 804865.714 53
36 Cameron Percy 804439.174 40

