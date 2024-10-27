2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 36 players advancing to Charles Schwab Cup Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs conclude with the third and final stage, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, played in Phoeniz, Ariz., at Phoenix Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Cup Championship field has the top 36 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Simmons Bank Championship, the second of three playoff events.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.
Hiroyuki Fujita, Jason Caron and Cameron Percy played their way into the third leg of playoffs through the Simmons Bank Championship.
2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 36 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|POS
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|PREV
|1
|Ernie Els
|2361234.167
|1
|2
|Steven Alker
|2229202.75
|2
|3
|Stephen Ames
|2072404.71
|3
|4
|Padraig Harrington
|2046543.26
|11
|5
|Y.E. Yang
|1960619
|7
|6
|Richard Green
|1936238.5
|4
|7
|K.J. Choi
|1652147.06
|5
|8
|Steve Stricker
|1561570
|6
|
|9
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|1517204.1
|9
|10
|Paul Broadhurst
|1484545.66
|8
|11
|Jerry Kelly
|1381661.66
|10
|12
|Stewart Cink
|1307305.71
|12
|13
|Doug Barron
|1121825.41
|14
|14
|Tim O'Neal
|1117297
|13
|15
|Retief Goosen
|1044923.754
|21
|16
|Thomas Bjørn
|1014772.87
|22
|
|17
|Darren Clarke
|997202.37
|15
|18
|Ken Tanigawa
|981785.594
|16
|19
|Alex Cejka
|968630.65
|18
|20
|Rocco Mediate
|967364.58
|17
|21
|Bob Estes
|927815.66
|20
|22
|Bernhard Langer
|917325
|19
|23
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|897225.107
|32
|24
|Ken Duke
|896177.94
|23
|25
|Joe Durant
|893111.66
|24
|26
|Tim Petrovic
|867691.14
|25
|27
|Thongchai Jaidee
|866944.89
|27
|28
|Greg Chalmers
|855349.57
|26
|29
|Mark Hensby
|852355.457
|29
|30
|Vijay Singh
|851076.58
|34
|31
|Shane Bertsch
|843973.11
|28
|32
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|816999.92
|51
|33
|Rod Pampling
|815049.39
|33
|34
|Stuart Appleby
|814828.924
|31
|35
|Jason Caron
|804865.714
|53
|36
|Cameron Percy
|804439.174
|40