2024 Senior British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Champions Tour CMC

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Stephen Ames
The 2024 Senior British Open Championship prize money payout is from the $2.85 million purse, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Senior British Open Championship prize pool is at $447,800, with the second-place finisher taking home $298,680. The Senior British Open Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $3,990 for 74th place.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, KJ Choi, Stephen Ames and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was not this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Senior British Open Championship from the correct 2024 Senior British Open Championship full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

Every player in the field who made the 36-hole cut can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

All professionals are paid for turning in a 36-hole scorecard. The first 20 pros to miss the cut earn $2,850. The next 20 pros earn $2,268.60, while the next 20 after that earn $1,721.40. The remaining pros to miss the cut earn $1,425.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 447,800 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 Senior British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $447,800
2 $298,680
3 $168,036
4 $134,292
5 $113,772
6 $93,936
7 $80,484
8 $67,032
9 $60,192
10 $53,694
11 $49,362
12 $45,942
13 $42,978
14 $41,154
15 $39,444
16 $37,620
17 $35,910
18 $34,542
19 $33,402
20 $32,490
21 $31,578
22 $30,666
23 $29,754
24 $28,842
25 $27,930
26 $27,018
27 $26,106
28 $25,194
29 $24,396
30 $23,598
31 $22,800
32 $22,002
33 $21,318
34 $20,634
35 $20,064
36 $19,494
37 $18,924
38 $18,354
39 $17,898
40 $17,328
41 $16,872
42 $16,302
43 $15,846
44 $15,276
45 $14,820
46 $14,364
47 $13,794
48 $13,338
49 $12,768
50 $12,312
51 $11,742
52 $11,286
53 $10,716
54 $10,260
55 $9,690
56 $9,234
57 $8,778
58 $8,436
59 $7,980
60 $7,638
61 $7,296
62 $6,954
63 $6,726
64 $6,384
65 $6,156
66 $5,814
67 $5,586
68 $5,358
69 $5,130
70 $4,902
71 $4,674
72 $4,446
73 $4,218
74 $3,990

