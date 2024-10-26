2024 Genesis Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout
CMC European Tour

2024 Genesis Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout

October 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A picture of golfer Tom Kim


The 2024 Genesis Championship prize money payout is from the $4 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Genesis Championship prize pool is at $680,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $440,000. The Genesis Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Genesis Championship field is headed by Tom Kim, Byeong-Hun An, Antoine Rozner and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the Genesis Championship from the correct 2024 Genesis Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 Genesis Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 835 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 15.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Genesis Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $680,000
2 $440,000
3 $250,400
4 $200,000
5 $169,600
6 $140,000
7 $120,000
8 $100,000
9 $89,600
10 $80,000
11 $73,600
12 $68,800
13 $64,400
14 $61,200
15 $58,800
16 $56,400
17 $54,000
18 $51,600
19 $49,600
20 $48,000
21 $46,400
22 $45,200
23 $44,000
24 $42,800
25 $41,600
26 $40,400
27 $39,200
28 $38,000
29 $36,800
30 $35,600
31 $34,400
32 $33,200
33 $32,000
34 $30,800
35 $29,600
36 $28,400
37 $27,600
38 $26,800
39 $26,000
40 $25,200
41 $24,400
42 $23,600
43 $22,800
44 $22,000
45 $21,200
46 $20,400
47 $19,600
48 $18,800
49 $18,000
50 $17,200
51 $16,400
52 $15,600
53 $14,800
54 $14,000
55 $13,600
56 $13,200
57 $12,800
58 $12,400
59 $12,000
60 $11,600
61 $11,200
62 $10,800
63 $10,400
64 $10,000
65 $9,600

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.