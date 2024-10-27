2024 Genesis Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Genesis Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Byeong Hun An, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

An won on the DP World Tour in dramatic fashion, beating his countryman Tom Kim in a sudden-death playoff after both players finished regulation tied on 17-under 271. In the playoff on the par-5 18th, Kim made a bogey 6 to An's birdie 4, which was good enough for the win.

Ricardo Gouveia finished alone in third place at 16-under total, a shot out of the playoff.

An won the €628,388.68 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Genesis Championship recap notes

An earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 15.5 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 120 starting players finishing the event in the 42nd completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2024 Genesis Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

