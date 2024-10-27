2024 Genesis Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
2024 Genesis Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 27: Byeong Hun An of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning on day four of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 27, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)


The 2024 Genesis Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Byeong Hun An, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

An won on the DP World Tour in dramatic fashion, beating his countryman Tom Kim in a sudden-death playoff after both players finished regulation tied on 17-under 271. In the playoff on the par-5 18th, Kim made a bogey 6 to An's birdie 4, which was good enough for the win.

Ricardo Gouveia finished alone in third place at 16-under total, a shot out of the playoff.

An won the €628,388.68 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Genesis Championship recap notes

An earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 15.5 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 120 starting players finishing the event in the 42nd completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2024 Genesis Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Byeong Hun An -17 67 66 71 67 271 €628,388.68
2 Tom Kim -17 68 69 67 67 271 €406,604.44
3 Ricardo Gouveia -16 69 67 69 67 272 €232,873.45
4 Antoine Rozner -15 69 71 65 68 273 €184,820.20
5 Guido Migliozzi -14 72 71 66 65 274 €156,727.53
T6 Ivan Cantero -12 66 70 71 69 276 €110,892.12
T6 Casey Jarvis -12 67 68 73 68 276 €110,892.12
T6 Francesco Laporta -12 70 65 70 71 276 €110,892.12
T9 Todd Clements -11 68 75 65 69 277 €69,566.32
T9 Nicolai Højgaard -11 72 69 70 66 277 €69,566.32
T9 Rikuya Hoshino -11 69 67 70 71 277 €69,566.32
T9 Hongtaek Kim -11 67 73 68 69 277 €69,566.32
T9 Brandon Stone -11 71 70 66 70 277 €69,566.32
T14 Alejandro Del Rey -10 68 69 69 72 278 €49,208.38
T14 Gavin Green -10 70 70 70 68 278 €49,208.38
T14 Chase Hanna -10 73 66 69 70 278 €49,208.38
T14 Marcus Kinhult -10 69 71 72 66 278 €49,208.38
T14 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -10 71 70 65 72 278 €49,208.38
T14 Marcel Schneider -10 68 70 70 70 278 €49,208.38
T14 Jason Scrivener -10 72 71 68 67 278 €49,208.38
T14 Johannes Veerman -10 69 67 73 69 278 €49,208.38
T22 Daniel Hillier -9 68 71 68 72 279 €40,105.98
T22 David Law -9 71 70 70 68 279 €40,105.98
T22 David Micheluzzi -9 70 68 71 70 279 €40,105.98
T22 Marco Penge -9 72 71 69 67 279 €40,105.98
26 Wooyoung Cho -8 71 70 71 68 280 €37,333.68
T27 Jonas Blixt -7 68 73 67 73 281 €32,898.00
T27 Manuel Elvira -7 68 71 71 71 281 €32,898.00
T27 Pedro Figueiredo -7 72 70 67 72 281 €32,898.00
T27 Hanmil Jung -7 71 67 71 72 281 €32,898.00
T27 Søren Kjeldsen -7 68 70 72 71 281 €32,898.00
T27 Hurly Long -7 71 72 69 69 281 €32,898.00
T27 Keita Nakajima -7 69 70 71 71 281 €32,898.00
T34 Filippo Celli -6 71 72 70 69 282 €26,891.34
T34 Seungtaek Lee -6 72 69 68 73 282 €26,891.34
T34 Eddie Pepperell -6 74 68 72 68 282 €26,891.34
T34 Callum Shinkwin -6 71 71 73 67 282 €26,891.34
T38 Maximilian Kieffer -5 70 70 69 74 283 €24,396.27
T38 Hanbyeol Kim -5 71 71 73 68 283 €24,396.27
T40 Daan Huizing -4 69 74 70 71 284 €22,178.42
T40 Seunghyuk Kim -4 68 71 71 74 284 €22,178.42
T40 Haotong Li -4 70 72 73 69 284 €22,178.42
T40 Matthew Southgate -4 70 67 73 74 284 €22,178.42
T44 Louis De Jager -3 70 69 73 73 285 €18,851.66
T44 Joel Girrbach -3 73 69 72 71 285 €18,851.66
T44 Yubin Jang -3 70 73 74 68 285 €18,851.66
T44 Guntaek Koh -3 74 68 73 70 285 €18,851.66
T44 Adrien Saddier -3 71 71 71 72 285 €18,851.66
T49 Scott Jamieson -2 67 72 75 72 286 €15,155.26
T49 Doyeob Mun -2 70 73 75 68 286 €15,155.26
T49 Maximilian Rottluff -2 72 70 72 72 286 €15,155.26
T49 Matthias Schwab -2 72 71 71 72 286 €15,155.26
T49 Andrew Wilson -2 74 68 71 73 286 €15,155.26
T54 Jeong Weon Ko -1 74 68 73 72 287 €12,382.95
T54 Gyumin Lee -1 71 70 74 72 287 €12,382.95
T54 Sanghee Lee -1 72 71 73 71 287 €12,382.95
T54 Edoardo Molinari -1 69 73 71 74 287 €12,382.95
58 Richard Mansell E 67 73 77 71 288 €11,458.85
59 James Morrison 1 71 71 76 71 289 €11,089.21
T60 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 67 71 77 75 290 €9,980.29
T60 Marcus Armitage 2 72 71 72 75 290 €9,980.29
T60 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 2 71 70 76 73 290 €9,980.29
T60 Woohyun Kim 2 71 72 71 76 290 €9,980.29
T60 Yeongsu Kim 2 69 69 78 74 290 €9,980.29
T65 Galam Jeon 3 70 70 74 77 291 €8,686.55
T65 Shubhankar Sharma 3 71 68 76 76 291 €8,686.55
67 Inhoi Hur 4 75 68 76 73 292 €8,132.09
68 Ashun Wu 5 72 70 76 75 293 €7,762.45

