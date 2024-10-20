2024 Genesis Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Genesis Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

The Genesis Championship field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An, Nicolai Hojgaard and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the final stop in Asia on the schedule before the DP World Tour playoffs.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Garrick Porteous and Nicolai Von Dellinghausen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $4,000,000 purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Genesis Championship field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Byeong Hun An Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Haydn Barron Matthis Besard Jonas Blixt Rafa Cabrera Bello Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Heemin Chang Guxin Chen Wooyoung Cho Jinho Choi Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill George Coetzee Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Ross Fisher Sebastian Friedrichsen Nicolo Galletti Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Jeong-Eun Ham Seungsu Han Chase Hanna Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Nicolai Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Inhoi Hur Scott Jamieson Dongkyu Jang Casey Jarvis Galam Jeon Sam Jones Hanmil Jung Yubin Jung Kyungnam Kang Sung Kang Maximilian Kieffer Baekjun Kim Hanbyeol Kim Hongtaek Kim Minkyu Kim Taeho Kim Tom Kim Woohyun Kim Yeongsu Kim Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Guntaek Koh Jacques Kruyswijk Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Gyuho Lee Junghwan Lee Sanghee Lee Seungtaek Lee Soomin Lee Taehee Lee Haotong Li Hurly Long Joost Luiten Richard Mansell David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison Doyeob Mun Keita Nakajima Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Taehoon Ok Renato Paratore Eunshin Park Sang Park Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Richie Ramsay Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Santiago Tarrio Tom Vaillant Johannes Veerman Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Ashun Wu Sangpil Yoon

