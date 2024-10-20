2024 Genesis Championship field: DP World Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour

October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Tom Kim


The 2024 Genesis Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

The Genesis Championship field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An, Nicolai Hojgaard and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the final stop in Asia on the schedule before the DP World Tour playoffs.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Garrick Porteous and Nicolai Von Dellinghausen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $4,000,000 purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Genesis Championship field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Byeong Hun An
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Haydn Barron
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Heemin Chang
Guxin Chen
Wooyoung Cho
Jinho Choi
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
George Coetzee
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Ross Fisher
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Nicolo Galletti
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Jeong-Eun Ham
Seungsu Han
Chase Hanna
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Nicolai Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Inhoi Hur
Scott Jamieson
Dongkyu Jang
Casey Jarvis
Galam Jeon
Sam Jones
Hanmil Jung
Yubin Jung
Kyungnam Kang
Sung Kang
Maximilian Kieffer
Baekjun Kim
Hanbyeol Kim
Hongtaek Kim
Minkyu Kim
Taeho Kim
Tom Kim
Woohyun Kim
Yeongsu Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Guntaek Koh
Jacques Kruyswijk
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Gyuho Lee
Junghwan Lee
Sanghee Lee
Seungtaek Lee
Soomin Lee
Taehee Lee
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Richard Mansell
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Doyeob Mun
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Taehoon Ok
Renato Paratore
Eunshin Park
Sang Park
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Richie Ramsay
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Santiago Tarrio
Tom Vaillant
Johannes Veerman
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Ashun Wu
Sangpil Yoon

Top 50 players in 2024 Genesis Championship field

  • 25. Tom Kim
  • 35. Byeong Hun An

