2024 Shiners Children’s Open purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

October 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Taylor Pendrith


The 2024 Shriners Children's Open purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,260,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Shriners Children's Open field is headed by Tom Kim, Lucas Glover, Matt McCarty and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the fourth event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

This is the fourth fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 35.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

2024 Shriners Children's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,260,000
2 $763,000
3 $483,000
4 $343,000
5 $287,000
6 $253,750
7 $236,250
8 $218,750
9 $204,750
10 $190,750
11 $176,750
12 $162,750
13 $148,750
14 $134,750
15 $127,750
16 $120,750
17 $113,750
18 $106,750
19 $99,750
20 $92,750
21 $85,750
22 $78,750
23 $73,150
24 $67,550
25 $61,950
26 $56,350
27 $54,250
28 $52,150
29 $50,050
30 $47,950
31 $45,850
32 $43,750
33 $41,650
34 $39,900
35 $38,150
36 $36,400
37 $34,650
38 $33,250
39 $31,850
40 $30,450
41 $29,050
42 $27,650
43 $26,250
44 $24,850
45 $23,450
46 $22,050
47 $20,650
48 $19,530
49 $18,550
50 $17,990
51 $17,570
52 $17,150
53 $16,870
54 $16,590
55 $16,450
56 $16,310
57 $16,170
58 $16,030
59 $15,890
60 $15,750
61 $15,610
62 $15,470
63 $15,330
64 $15,190
65 $15,050

