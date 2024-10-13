2024 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

2024 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Jerry Kelly


The 2024 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.

Kelly won this event, the final one of the PGA Tour Champions regular season, by a shot over Padraig Harrington on 13-under 203.

Shane Bertsch finished alone in third place, two shots back of the Irishman, while Angel Cabrera finished alone in fourth place at 9-under total.

Kelly won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

SAS Championship recap notes

Kelly wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Kelly -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

2024 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jerry Kelly -13 67 69 67 203 $315,000
2 Padraig Harrington -12 66 67 71 204 $184,800
3 Shane Bertsch -10 69 67 70 206 $151,200
4 Angel Cabrera -9 71 69 67 207 $126,000
T5 Steven Alker -8 69 70 69 208 $92,000
T5 Matt Gogel -8 67 71 70 208 $92,000
T7 Ken Duke -7 70 71 68 209 $71,300
T7 Ricardo Gonzalez -7 69 71 69 209 $71,300
T9 Kirk Triplett -6 69 70 71 210 $56,700
T9 David Toms -6 71 65 74 210 $56,700
T11 Vijay Singh -5 72 71 68 211 $42,000
T11 Miguel Angel Jiménez -5 71 72 68 211 $42,000
T11 Michael Wright -5 69 73 69 211 $42,000
T11 Steve Flesch -5 71 70 70 211 $42,000
T11 Stewart Cink -5 71 69 71 211 $42,000
T11 Y.E. Yang -5 68 70 73 211 $42,000
T17 Tim O'Neal -4 72 71 69 212 $27,990
T17 Glen Day -4 72 71 69 212 $27,990
T17 Robert Karlsson -4 68 73 71 212 $27,990
T17 Scott Parel -4 71 69 72 212 $27,990
T17 Mario Tiziani -4 69 71 72 212 $27,990
T17 Chad Campbell -4 74 65 73 212 $27,990
T17 Woody Austin -4 68 69 75 212 $27,990
T24 Alex Cejka -3 77 68 68 213 $20,076
T24 Paul Broadhurst -3 73 70 70 213 $20,076
T24 Darren Clarke -3 72 71 70 213 $20,076
T24 Bernhard Langer -3 70 71 72 213 $20,076
T24 Rob Labritz -3 72 68 73 213 $20,076
T29 Brian Gay -2 72 74 68 214 $14,560
T29 Colin Montgomerie -2 74 70 70 214 $14,560
T29 Steve Allan -2 73 71 70 214 $14,560
T29 Scott Dunlap -2 71 73 70 214 $14,560
T29 Ken Tanigawa -2 70 74 70 214 $14,560
T29 Heath Slocum -2 72 70 72 214 $14,560
T29 Billy Andrade -2 65 76 73 214 $14,560
T29 Cameron Percy -2 71 69 74 214 $14,560
T29 Joe Durant -2 71 68 75 214 $14,560
T38 Billy Mayfair -1 69 76 70 215 $10,710
T38 Stephen Ames -1 70 73 72 215 $10,710
T38 Thongchai Jaidee -1 74 68 73 215 $10,710
T38 Tom Lehman -1 69 73 73 215 $10,710
T38 Dicky Pride -1 69 71 75 215 $10,710
T43 Marco Dawson E 74 70 72 216 $9,240
T43 Brett Quigley E 71 72 73 216 $9,240
T45 Rod Pampling 1 74 69 74 217 $8,400
T45 Ernie Els 1 70 73 74 217 $8,400
T47 Mark Hensby 2 73 74 71 218 $6,720
T47 Lee Janzen 2 75 71 72 218 $6,720
T47 Charlie Wi 2 72 72 74 218 $6,720
T47 Scott McCarron 2 69 73 76 218 $6,720
T47 Jason Caron 2 72 69 77 218 $6,720
T47 Boo Weekley 2 69 71 78 218 $6,720
T53 Corey Pavin 3 74 75 70 219 $4,935
T53 Bob Estes 3 69 76 74 219 $4,935
T53 Greg Chalmers 3 70 74 75 219 $4,935
T53 Jeff Maggert 3 71 72 76 219 $4,935
T57 Tim Herron 4 73 72 75 220 $4,200
T57 Paul Stankowski 4 71 73 76 220 $4,200
T57 Duffy Waldorf 4 69 74 77 220 $4,200
60 Chris DiMarco 5 74 76 71 221 $3,780
T61 David Frost 6 74 76 72 222 $3,150
T61 David Bransdon 6 74 76 72 222 $3,150
T61 Tom Pernice Jr. 6 75 73 74 222 $3,150
T61 Wes Short, Jr. 6 71 73 78 222 $3,150
T61 Paul Goydos 6 70 74 78 222 $3,150
T66 Thomas Bjørn 7 75 75 73 223 $2,415
T66 Gene Sauers 7 76 71 76 223 $2,415
T68 Stuart Appleby 8 80 74 70 224 $2,037
T68 Fred Funk 8 74 75 75 224 $2,037
T70 Scott Verplank 9 78 73 74 225 $1,785
T70 Mark Calcavecchia 9 72 76 77 225 $1,785
72 Clark Dennis 10 76 72 78 226 $1,596
73 John Senden 11 81 73 73 227 $1,470
74 Tim Petrovic 12 78 73 77 228 $1,386
75 José María Olazábal 13 73 79 77 229 $1,302
T76 Dick Mast 15 84 74 73 231 $1,176
T76 Neal Lancaster 15 77 78 76 231 $1,176

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.