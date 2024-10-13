2024 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.

Kelly won this event, the final one of the PGA Tour Champions regular season, by a shot over Padraig Harrington on 13-under 203.

Shane Bertsch finished alone in third place, two shots back of the Irishman, while Angel Cabrera finished alone in fourth place at 9-under total.

Kelly won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Kelly wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Kelly -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

2024 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details