2024 SAS Championship purse, winner's share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout
Champions Tour CMC

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer David Toms David Toms looks down the 18th fairway while he waits to tee off during the final round of the Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday, March 26, 2023.


The 2024 SAS Championship purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The SAS Championship field is headed by Padraig Harrintgon, David Toms, Jerry Kelly and more.

It's the 22nd event of the season, with 78 players taking on the North Carolina host course. There is no 36-hole cut.

This tournament is played at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.

The SAS Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 SAS Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $315,000
2 $184,800
3 $151,200
4 $126,000
5 $100,800
6 $84,000
7 $75,600
8 $67,200
9 $58,800
10 $54,600
11 $50,400
12 $46,200
13 $42,000
14 $39,900
15 $37,800
16 $35,700
17 $33,600
18 $31,500
19 $29,610
20 $27,720
21 $26,040
22 $24,360
23 $23,100
24 $22,050
25 $21,000
26 $19,950
27 $19,110
28 $18,270
29 $17,430
30 $16,590
31 $15,750
32 $15,120
33 $14,490
34 $13,860
35 $13,230
36 $12,600
37 $11,970
38 $11,550
39 $11,130
40 $10,710
41 $10,290
42 $9,870
43 $9,450
44 $9,030
45 $8,610
46 $8,190
47 $7,770
48 $7,350
49 $6,930
50 $6,510
51 $6,090
52 $5,670
53 $5,250
54 $5,040
55 $4,830
56 $4,620
57 $4,410
58 $4,200
59 $3,990
60 $3,780
61 $3,570
62 $3,360
63 $3,150
64 $2,940
65 $2,730
66 $2,520
67 $2,310
68 $2,100
69 $1,974
70 $1,848
71 $1,722
72 $1,596
73 $1,470
74 $1,386
75 $1,302
76 $1,218
77 $1,134
78 $1,050

