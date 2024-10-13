2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Champions Tour CMC

2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Ernie Els


The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.

Ernie Els is first in the rankings, earning the most so far this season on PGA Tour Champions with a $2,217,718 tally to have a narrow lead over No. 2 Steve Alker heading into the playoffs. The margin is not less than $5,000.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Woody Austin, who was 73rd coming into the week, played his way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

POS PLAYER MONEY
1 Ernie Els $2,217,718
2 Steven Alker $2,113,973
3 Stephen Ames $2,032,385
4 Richard Green $1,847,919
5 Steve Stricker $1,561,570
6 K.J. Choi $1,551,867
7 Y.E. Yang $1,536,295
8 Paul Broadhurst $1,439,983
9 Jerry Kelly $1,334,512
10 Padraig Harrington $1,221,823
11 Doug Barron $1,038,435
12 Ricardo Gonzalez $972,844
13 Darren Clarke $939,242
14 Stewart Cink $937,506
15 Ken Tanigawa $918,240
16 Rocco Mediate $912,452
17 Alex Cejka $905,611
18 Retief Goosen $872,318
19 Bernhard Langer $864,658
20 Joe Durant $859,992
21 Greg Chalmers $817,170
22 Bob Estes $816,996
23 Thongchai Jaidee $812,032
24 Mark Hensby $771,399
25 Mike Weir $766,210
26 Shane Bertsch $753,253
27 Stuart Appleby $739,151
28 Thomas Bjørn $719,113
29 Ken Duke $712,338
30 Miguel Angel Jiménez $710,198
31 Scott Dunlap $627,203
32 Vijay Singh $621,997
33 Charlie Wi $601,081
34 Steve Allan $599,583
35 David Toms $596,657
36 Tim Petrovic $571,371
37 Paul Stankowski $566,697
38 Rod Pampling $562,899
39 Cameron Percy $557,693
40 Brian Gay $538,382
41 Kevin Sutherland $527,350
42 Robert Karlsson $492,240
43 Billy Andrade $485,915
44 Steve Flesch $474,418
45 Hiroyuki Fujita $460,520
46 Mario Tiziani $458,558
47 Matt Gogel $457,726
48 Michael Wright $457,658
49 Jason Caron $427,620
50 Justin Leonard $419,680
51 Chris DiMarco $419,083
52 Kenny Perry $402,794
53 Kirk Triplett $395,102
54 Ángel Cabrera $388,258
55 Tim O'Neal $379,865
56 David Bransdon $359,174
57 David Duval $356,865
58 Dicky Pride $353,013
59 Paul Goydos $334,729
60 Marco Dawson $330,133
61 Scott Parel $312,741
62 Heath Slocum $307,034
63 John Senden $300,621
64 Harrison Frazar $298,772
65 Glen Day $297,395
66 Boo Weekley $297,106
67 Gene Sauers $289,744
68 Scott McCarron $281,365
69 Brett Quigley $279,093
70 Billy Mayfair $266,913
71 Woody Austin $259,245
72 Lee Janzen $255,696

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.