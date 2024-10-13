2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.
Ernie Els is first in the rankings, earning the most so far this season on PGA Tour Champions with a $2,217,718 tally to have a narrow lead over No. 2 Steve Alker heading into the playoffs. The margin is not less than $5,000.
With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.
Woody Austin, who was 73rd coming into the week, played his way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.
2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|POS
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Ernie Els
|$2,217,718
|2
|Steven Alker
|$2,113,973
|3
|Stephen Ames
|$2,032,385
|4
|Richard Green
|$1,847,919
|5
|Steve Stricker
|$1,561,570
|6
|K.J. Choi
|$1,551,867
|7
|Y.E. Yang
|$1,536,295
|8
|Paul Broadhurst
|$1,439,983
|9
|Jerry Kelly
|$1,334,512
|10
|Padraig Harrington
|$1,221,823
|11
|Doug Barron
|$1,038,435
|12
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|$972,844
|13
|Darren Clarke
|$939,242
|14
|Stewart Cink
|$937,506
|15
|Ken Tanigawa
|$918,240
|16
|Rocco Mediate
|$912,452
|17
|Alex Cejka
|$905,611
|18
|Retief Goosen
|$872,318
|19
|Bernhard Langer
|$864,658
|20
|Joe Durant
|$859,992
|21
|Greg Chalmers
|$817,170
|22
|Bob Estes
|$816,996
|23
|Thongchai Jaidee
|$812,032
|24
|Mark Hensby
|$771,399
|25
|Mike Weir
|$766,210
|26
|Shane Bertsch
|$753,253
|27
|Stuart Appleby
|$739,151
|28
|Thomas Bjørn
|$719,113
|29
|Ken Duke
|$712,338
|30
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|$710,198
|31
|Scott Dunlap
|$627,203
|32
|Vijay Singh
|$621,997
|33
|Charlie Wi
|$601,081
|34
|Steve Allan
|$599,583
|35
|David Toms
|$596,657
|36
|Tim Petrovic
|$571,371
|37
|Paul Stankowski
|$566,697
|38
|Rod Pampling
|$562,899
|39
|Cameron Percy
|$557,693
|40
|Brian Gay
|$538,382
|41
|Kevin Sutherland
|$527,350
|42
|Robert Karlsson
|$492,240
|43
|Billy Andrade
|$485,915
|44
|Steve Flesch
|$474,418
|45
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|$460,520
|46
|Mario Tiziani
|$458,558
|47
|Matt Gogel
|$457,726
|48
|Michael Wright
|$457,658
|49
|Jason Caron
|$427,620
|50
|Justin Leonard
|$419,680
|51
|Chris DiMarco
|$419,083
|52
|Kenny Perry
|$402,794
|53
|Kirk Triplett
|$395,102
|54
|Ángel Cabrera
|$388,258
|55
|Tim O'Neal
|$379,865
|56
|David Bransdon
|$359,174
|57
|David Duval
|$356,865
|58
|Dicky Pride
|$353,013
|59
|Paul Goydos
|$334,729
|60
|Marco Dawson
|$330,133
|61
|Scott Parel
|$312,741
|62
|Heath Slocum
|$307,034
|63
|John Senden
|$300,621
|64
|Harrison Frazar
|$298,772
|65
|Glen Day
|$297,395
|66
|Boo Weekley
|$297,106
|67
|Gene Sauers
|$289,744
|68
|Scott McCarron
|$281,365
|69
|Brett Quigley
|$279,093
|70
|Billy Mayfair
|$266,913
|71
|Woody Austin
|$259,245
|72
|Lee Janzen
|$255,696