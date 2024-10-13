2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs begin with the first stage, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, played in Richmond, Va. at the Country Club of Virginia.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field has the top 72 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season.

Ernie Els is first in the rankings, earning the most so far this season on PGA Tour Champions with a $2,217,718 tally to have a narrow lead over No. 2 Steve Alker heading into the playoffs. The margin is not less than $5,000.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the top 54 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, qualify for the Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.

Woody Austin, who was 73rd coming into the week, played his way into the playoffs through the regular season-ending SAS Championship.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 72 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic