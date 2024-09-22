2024 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2024 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th edition of the event and the return of the PGA Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Jim Furyk against 12 International players headed by captain Mike Weir.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.

The tournament will not offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.

The field will be playing for no purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Presidents Cup field

United States team

International team

Top 50 players in 2024 Presidents Cup field