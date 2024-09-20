The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship purse is set for $50 million, with the winner's share coming in at $14,000,000 -- different than the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Dallas prize money is awarded differently than the league's other events. A total of 60 percent of the prize money goes to each franchise, with 40 percent split evenly among the four players on each team.

The LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is headed by Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The 52-player field is set for the 14th and final event in the LIV Golf season.

This event is a team championship, pitting 13 teams of four players against each other in a knockout format. There are three rounds of the tournament with teams ranking 4th through 13th competing in the first round on Friday. On Saturday, those winners compete in the second round that includes the three top-seeded teams. The Sunday final round is total stroke play to determine a champion.

The event is played this year at Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, Texas.

This is the 14th event of the season, and there are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

What else is on the line: Points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners get no Official World Golf Ranking points.

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout