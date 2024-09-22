2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Ripper GC, who earned their first team championship title at Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, Texas.

The all-Aussie Ripper team won by three shot in the 18-hole, four-person, aggregate-score competition against the 4 Aces, Iron Heads and Legion XIII teams. All four players on each team competed, with their combined score determining the fate of the tournament.

Ripper won on 11-under 277, while the 4 Aces and Iron Heads finished tied in second place on 8-under total. The Jon Rahm-less Legion XIII finished on 6-under 282.

Ripper won the $14,000,000 winner's share of the $50,000,000 purse for the team competition. Each player on the team earned 10 percent of that individually, while the team is paid 60 percent of the purse. The same is true for all teams in the competition.

These four teams played for the biggest share of the purse by winning their Saturday semifinal matches. There were two additional tiers, or flights, of competition: four teams in the second flight that lost in the Saturday semifinals, and then a third flight of five teams that lost in the Friday quaterfinals.

In the second flight, Stinger earned fifth place overall by beating the Fireballs by a shot on 15-under total. In the third flight, the Majesticks secured ninth-place money by beating Torque by a shot.

LIV Golf Dallas team championship recap notes

No Ripper player earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to team events.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 52 players finishing the event in the 14th completed event of the season. There was no individual competition.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule is now over.

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final team leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Tier 1

POS TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY 1 Ripper -11 277 $14,000,000 T2 4 Aces -8 280 $7,000,000 T2 Iron Heads -8 280 $7,000,000 4 Legion XIII -6 282 $4,000,000

Tier 2

POS TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY 5 Stinger -15 273 $3,250,000 6 Fireballs -14 274 $3,000,000 T7 HyFlyers -2 286 $2,625,000 T7 Crushers -2 286 $2,625,000

Tier 3

POS TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY 9 Majesticks -5 283 $2,000,000 10 Torque -4 284 $1,650,000 11 Cleeks 1 289 $1,300,000 12 RangeGoats 4 292 $950,000 13 Smash 12 300 $600,000

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final individual leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

