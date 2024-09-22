2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Cam Smith LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Ripper GC, who earned their first team championship title at Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, Texas.

The all-Aussie Ripper team won by three shot in the 18-hole, four-person, aggregate-score competition against the 4 Aces, Iron Heads and Legion XIII teams. All four players on each team competed, with their combined score determining the fate of the tournament.

Ripper won on 11-under 277, while the 4 Aces and Iron Heads finished tied in second place on 8-under total. The Jon Rahm-less Legion XIII finished on 6-under 282.

Ripper won the $14,000,000 winner's share of the $50,000,000 purse for the team competition. Each player on the team earned 10 percent of that individually, while the team is paid 60 percent of the purse. The same is true for all teams in the competition.

These four teams played for the biggest share of the purse by winning their Saturday semifinal matches. There were two additional tiers, or flights, of competition: four teams in the second flight that lost in the Saturday semifinals, and then a third flight of five teams that lost in the Friday quaterfinals.

In the second flight, Stinger earned fifth place overall by beating the Fireballs by a shot on 15-under total. In the third flight, the Majesticks secured ninth-place money by beating Torque by a shot.

LIV Golf Dallas team championship recap notes

No Ripper player earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to team events.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 52 players finishing the event in the 14th completed event of the season. There was no individual competition.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule is now over.

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final team leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Tier 1

POS TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY
1 Ripper -11 277 $14,000,000
T2 4 Aces -8 280 $7,000,000
T2 Iron Heads -8 280 $7,000,000
4 Legion XIII -6 282 $4,000,000

Tier 2

POS TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY
5 Stinger -15 273 $3,250,000
6 Fireballs -14 274 $3,000,000
T7 HyFlyers -2 286 $2,625,000
T7 Crushers -2 286 $2,625,000

Tier 3

POS TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY
9 Majesticks -5 283 $2,000,000
10 Torque -4 284 $1,650,000
11 Cleeks 1 289 $1,300,000
12 RangeGoats 4 292 $950,000
13 Smash 12 300 $600,000

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship final individual leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TEAM TO PAR TOT MONEY
1 Sebastian Munoz Torque -8 64 $165,000
2 Branden Grace Stinger -7 65 $325,000
T3 Sergio Garcia Fireballs -6 66 $300,000
T3 Charl Schwartzel Stinger -6 66 $325,000
T5 Brendan Steele HyFlyers -4 68 $262,500
T5 Abraham Ancer Fireballs -4 68 $300,000
T5 Louis Oosthuizen Stinger -4 68 $325,000
T5 Tyrrell Hatton Legion XIII -4 68 $400,000
T5 Cam Smith Ripper -4 68 $1,400,000
T10 Peter Uihlein RangeGoats -3 69 $95,000
T10 Sam Horsfield Majesticks -3 69 $200,000
T10 Paul Casey Crushers -3 69 $262,500
T10 Eugenio Chacarra Fireballs -3 69 $300,000
T10 Kevin Na Iron Heads -3 69 $700,000
T10 Jinichiro Kozuma Iron Heads -3 69 $700,000
T10 Lucas Herbert Ripper -3 69 $1,400,000
T10 Dustin Johnson 4 Aces -3 69 $700,000
T10 Patrick Reed 4 Aces -3 69 $700,000
T19 Martin Kaymer Cleeks -2 70 $130,000
T19 Richard Bland Cleeks -2 70 $130,000
T19 Andy Ogletree HyFlyers -2 70 $262,500
T19 John Catlin Legion XIII -2 70 $400,000
T19 Danny Lee Iron Heads -2 70 $700,000
T19 Matt Jones Ripper -2 70 $1,400,000
T19 Marc Leishman Ripper -2 70 $1,400,000
T26 Graeme McDowell Smash -1 71 $60,000
T26 Talor Gooch Smash -1 71 $60,000
T26 Kalle Samooja Cleeks -1 71 $130,000
T26 Carlos Ortiz Torque -1 71 $165,000
T26 Ian Poulter Majesticks -1 71 $200,000
T26 Lee Westwood Majesticks -1 71 $200,000
T26 Anirban Lahiri Crushers -1 71 $262,500
T26 David Puig Fireballs -1 71 $300,000
T26 Caleb Surratt Legion XIII -1 71 $400,000
T26 Pat Perez 4 Aces -1 71 $700,000
T26 Harold Varner III 4 Aces -1 71 $700,000
T37 Henrik Stenson Majesticks E 72 $200,000
T37 Cameron Tringale HyFlyers E 72 $262,500
T37 Scott Vincent Iron Heads E 72 $700,000
T40 Bubba Watson RangeGoats 1 73 $95,000
T40 Thomas Pieters RangeGoats 1 73 $95,000
T40 Bryson DeChambeau Crushers 1 73 $262,500
T40 Charles Howell III Crushers 1 73 $262,500
T40 Kieran Vincent Legion XIII 1 73 $400,000
T45 Joaquin Niemann Torque 2 74 $165,000
T45 Dean Burmester Stinger 2 74 $325,000
47 Mito Pereira Torque 3 75 $165,000
T48 Adrian Meronk Cleeks 4 76 $130,000
T48 Phil Mickelson HyFlyers 4 76 $262,500
50 Matthew Wolff RangeGoats 5 77 $95,000
51 Jason Kokrak Smash 6 78 $60,000
52 Brooks Koepka Smash 8 80 $60,000

