2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field: LIV Golf players, rankings
2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field: LIV Golf players, rankings

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from Sept. 20-22, 2024.

The LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 52-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the finaltournament of the series, with 13 teams of four taking on each other to determine a team champion. Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford, who are not affiliated with any team and have been relegated from the league based on individual standings, will not be in the field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $50 million purse, all based on team performance. There are two top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field

PLAYER TEAM
Abraham Ancer Fireballs
Richard Bland Cleeks
Dean Burmester Stinger
Paul Casey Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau Crushers
Sergio Garcia Fireballs
Talor Gooch Smash
Branden Grace Stinger
Tyrrell Hatton Legion XIII
Lucas Herbert Ripper
Sam Horsfield Majesticks
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces
Matt Jones Ripper
Martin Kaymer Cleeks
Brooks Koepka Smash
Jason Kokrak Smash
Jinichiro Kozuma Iron Heads
Anirban Lahiri Crushers
Danny Lee Iron Heads
Marc Leishman Ripper
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Fireballs
Graeme McDowell Smash
Adrian Meronk Cleeks
Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers
Sebastian Munoz Torque
Kevin Na Iron Heads
Joaquin Niemann Torque
Andy Ogletree Hy Flyers
Louis Oosthuizen Stinger
Carlos Ortiz Torque
Mito Pereira Torque
Pat Perez 4 Aces
Thomas Pieters Range Goats
Ian Poulter Majesticks
David Puig Fireballs
Jon Rahm Legion XIII
Patrick Reed 4 Aces
Kalle Samooja Cleeks
Charl Schwartzel Stinger
Cameron Smith Ripper
Brendan Steele Hy Flyers
Henrik Stenson Majesticks
Caleb Surratt Legion XIII
Cameron Tringale
Peter Uihlein Range Goats
Harold Varner 4 Aces
Scott Vincent Iron Heads
Kieran Vincent Legion XIII
Bubba Watson Range Goats
Lee Westwood Majesticks
Matthew Wolff Smash

Top 50 players in 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field

RANK PLAYER
10 Bryson DeChambeau
14 Jon Rahm

