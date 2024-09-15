2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field: LIV Golf players, rankings

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from Sept. 20-22, 2024.
The LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 52-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the finaltournament of the series, with 13 teams of four taking on each other to determine a team champion. Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford, who are not affiliated with any team and have been relegated from the league based on individual standings, will not be in the field.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $50 million purse, all based on team performance. There are two top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs
|Richard Bland
|Cleeks
|Dean Burmester
|Stinger
|Paul Casey
|Crushers
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Crushers
|Sergio Garcia
|Fireballs
|Talor Gooch
|Smash
|Branden Grace
|Stinger
|
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Legion XIII
|Lucas Herbert
|Ripper
|Sam Horsfield
|Majesticks
|Dustin Johnson
|4 Aces
|Matt Jones
|Ripper
|Martin Kaymer
|Cleeks
|Brooks Koepka
|Smash
|Jason Kokrak
|Smash
|
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Iron Heads
|Anirban Lahiri
|Crushers
|Danny Lee
|Iron Heads
|Marc Leishman
|Ripper
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|Fireballs
|Graeme McDowell
|Smash
|Adrian Meronk
|Cleeks
|Phil Mickelson
|Hy Flyers
|Sebastian Munoz
|Torque
|Kevin Na
|Iron Heads
|Joaquin Niemann
|Torque
|Andy Ogletree
|Hy Flyers
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Stinger
|Carlos Ortiz
|Torque
|Mito Pereira
|Torque
|Pat Perez
|4 Aces
|Thomas Pieters
|Range Goats
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks
|David Puig
|Fireballs
|Jon Rahm
|Legion XIII
|Patrick Reed
|4 Aces
|Kalle Samooja
|Cleeks
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger
|Cameron Smith
|Ripper
|Brendan Steele
|Hy Flyers
|Henrik Stenson
|Majesticks
|Caleb Surratt
|Legion XIII
|Cameron Tringale
|Peter Uihlein
|Range Goats
|Harold Varner
|4 Aces
|Scott Vincent
|Iron Heads
|Kieran Vincent
|Legion XIII
|Bubba Watson
|Range Goats
|Lee Westwood
|Majesticks
|Matthew Wolff
|Smash
Top 50 players in 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|14
|Jon Rahm