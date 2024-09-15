2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field: LIV Golf players, rankings

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from Sept. 20-22, 2024.

The LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 52-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 14th tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the finaltournament of the series, with 13 teams of four taking on each other to determine a team champion. Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford, who are not affiliated with any team and have been relegated from the league based on individual standings, will not be in the field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $50 million purse, all based on team performance. There are two top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field

PLAYER TEAM Abraham Ancer Fireballs Richard Bland Cleeks Dean Burmester Stinger Paul Casey Crushers Bryson DeChambeau Crushers Sergio Garcia Fireballs Talor Gooch Smash Branden Grace Stinger Tyrrell Hatton Legion XIII Lucas Herbert Ripper Sam Horsfield Majesticks Dustin Johnson 4 Aces Matt Jones Ripper Martin Kaymer Cleeks Brooks Koepka Smash Jason Kokrak Smash Jinichiro Kozuma Iron Heads Anirban Lahiri Crushers Danny Lee Iron Heads Marc Leishman Ripper Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Fireballs Graeme McDowell Smash Adrian Meronk Cleeks Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers Sebastian Munoz Torque Kevin Na Iron Heads Joaquin Niemann Torque Andy Ogletree Hy Flyers Louis Oosthuizen Stinger Carlos Ortiz Torque Mito Pereira Torque Pat Perez 4 Aces Thomas Pieters Range Goats Ian Poulter Majesticks David Puig Fireballs Jon Rahm Legion XIII Patrick Reed 4 Aces Kalle Samooja Cleeks Charl Schwartzel Stinger Cameron Smith Ripper Brendan Steele Hy Flyers Henrik Stenson Majesticks Caleb Surratt Legion XIII Cameron Tringale Peter Uihlein Range Goats Harold Varner 4 Aces Scott Vincent Iron Heads Kieran Vincent Legion XIII Bubba Watson Range Goats Lee Westwood Majesticks Matthew Wolff Smash

