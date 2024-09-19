2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship format, match types, day-by-day games and seeds

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship format has been unveiled, with the LIV Golf event played in the Dallas area at Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, Texas.

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is 52 players.

The LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of lesser-known players, with all 13 four-person teams in the tournament after competing in 13 events.

LIV Golf Dallas team championship format

The LIV Golf Dallas team championship format is a three-day event. The field is divided into groups while playing a team-based event with 13 four-person teams competing for a $50 million purse awarded to the top teams. There is no cut.

The 13 teams in the field are seeded based on the team points earned by each squad throughout the first 13 events of the series. The winning team of each event has earned 32 points, while teams finishing ninth through 13th earn zero points.

The seedings for the teams are:

Crushers Legion XIII Ripper Smash Torque Fireballs Stinger Cleeks RangeGoats 4 Aces Majesticks HyFlyers Iron Heads

Day 1: Friday team matches

On the first day of the event, the top three teams will receive a bye. Teams ranked fifth through 13th will compete against each other in five separate match-play competitions. The fouth, fifth, sixth and seventh seeds will pick their opponents in order, with two teams not selected facing off in the fifth match. All five competitions will begin concurrently in a shotgun start.

For each team match, there will be three simultaneous matches: two singles matches and one alternate-shot match, so all four players will compete. The matches will all be played until a winner is determined, with each match winner earning 1 point for their team. The team with the most points wins that competition and moves on to the semifinals on Day 2.

Day 1: Saturday team matches

On the second day of the tournament, the top three teams will enter the competition and pick their opponents that survived Day 1 based on their overall seeding. The same format will apply. The four remaining teams after Day 2 will move on to the final round.

Day 3: Sunday team stroke-play

On the third and final day of the tournament, the format changes. All 52 players will tee off in a shotgun start. For each of the 13 teams, all four players' scores will count toward their total score for the final day.

The four teams who won on Saturday will compete for the grand prize. The team with the lowest total score will win, and teams will finish second, third and fourth in that band based on their total score.

In the event of a tie, a sudden-death playoff will commence until a winner is determined.

The nine teams that did not advance through Saturday will play in two separate tiers. The teams who lost on Friday will compete in a five-team competition for ninth through 13th place, while the teams who lost on Saturday will compete in a four-team competition for fifth through eighth place.