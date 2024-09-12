2024 Procore Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
September 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Sahith Theegala
The 2024 Procore Championship purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,080,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Procore Championship field is headed by Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Silverado Resort in Napa, Califonia.

This is the first fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 35.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

2024 Procore Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,080,000
2 $654,000
3 $414,000
4 $294,000
5 $246,000
6 $217,500
7 $202,500
8 $187,500
9 $175,500
10 $163,500
11 $151,500
12 $139,500
13 $127,500
14 $115,500
15 $109,500
16 $103,500
17 $97,500
18 $91,500
19 $85,500
20 $79,500
21 $73,500
22 $67,500
23 $62,700
24 $57,900
25 $53,100
26 $48,300
27 $46,500
28 $44,700
29 $42,900
30 $41,100
31 $39,300
32 $37,500
33 $35,700
34 $34,200
35 $32,700
36 $31,200
37 $29,700
38 $28,500
39 $27,300
40 $26,100
41 $24,900
42 $23,700
43 $22,500
44 $21,300
45 $20,100
46 $18,900
47 $17,700
48 $16,740
49 $15,900
50 $15,420
51 $15,060
52 $14,700
53 $14,460
54 $14,220
55 $14,100
56 $13,980
57 $13,860
58 $13,740
59 $13,620
60 $13,500
61 $13,380
62 $13,260
63 $13,140
64 $13,020
65 $12,900

