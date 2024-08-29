The 2024 Tour Championship purse is set for $82.925 million, with the winner's share coming in at $25,000,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Tour Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more of the world's best players.

The 30-player field competes in the final playoff event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings through the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who qualify for the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

This is the third and final playoff PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event is the player who has the lowest combined total from 72 holes of golf and the starting strokes assigned based on FedEx Cup standings position heading into the tournament. The winner gets 47.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next three years' majors.

2024 Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout