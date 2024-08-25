2024 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., from Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 30-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final tournament of the 2024 FedEx Cup PGA Tour season and the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the final slot in the three-event playoff slate -- reserved for the top 30 players in the standings after the regular season and the two playoff events played so far.

Four players -- Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Kirk -- played their way into the top 30 at the BMW Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $100 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Tour Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 Tour Championship field