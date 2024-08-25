2024 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings
2024 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele
The 2024 Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., from Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2024.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 30-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final tournament of the 2024 FedEx Cup PGA Tour season and the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the final slot in the three-event playoff slate -- reserved for the top 30 players in the standings after the regular season and the two playoff events played so far.

Four players -- Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Kirk -- played their way into the top 30 at the BMW Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $100 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Tour Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Hideki Matsuyama
4 Keegan Bradley
5 Ludvig Åberg
6 Rory McIlroy
7 Collin Morikawa
8 Wyndham Clark
9 Sam Burns
10 Patrick Cantlay
11 Sungjae Im
12 Sahith Theegala
13 Shane Lowry
14 Adam Scott
15 Tony Finau
16 Byeong Hun An
17 Viktor Hovland
18 Russell Henley
19 Akshay Bhatia
20 Robert MacIntyre
21 Billy Horschel
22 Tommy Fleetwood
23 Sepp Straka
24 Matthieu Pavon
25 Taylor Pendrith
26 Chris Kirk
27 Tom Hoge
28 Aaron Rai
29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
30 Justin Thomas

Top 50 players in 2024 Tour Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory Mcilroy
4 Ludvig Aberg
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Hideki Matsuyama
7 Collin Morikawa
8 Viktor Hovland
9 Patrick Cantlay
12 Tommy Fleetwood
13 Sahith Theegala
14 Russell Henley
15 Robert Macintyre
17 Tony Finau
20 Sungjae Im
21 Aaron Rai
22 Keegan Bradley
23 Sam Burns
25 Billy Horschel
27 Matthieu Pavon
28 Akshay Bhatia
30 Sepp Straka
31 Adam Scott
32 Shane Lowry
33 Justin Thomas
35 Byeong Hun An
42 Chris Kirk
45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
49 Taylor Pendrith

