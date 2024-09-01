2024 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who prevailed by four shots to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Starting the final round well ahead of the field, Scheffler had what became a seven-shot lead diminished into a two-shot advantage over Collin Morikawa after a shank on the eighth hole from a bunker. From there, Scheffler birdied the next three holes to slam the door on the event with starting strokes included.

Scheffler began the week on -10, then he played the tournament in 20-under 264 to win on 30-under total.

Sahith Theegala finished alone in third place on the FedEx Cup leaderboard at 24-under total, taking a five-shot edge over Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Russell Henley. Had Theegala not penalized himself two shots in the third round for touching the sand in a bunker by the narrowest of margins, he would have finished in a tie for second place and made $2.5 million more.

Scheffler won the $25,000,000 winner's share of the $82,925,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

Morikawa had the lowest 72-hole score in the event without starting strokes, meaning he earns the 47.6 first-place Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his individual world ranking.

Scheffler earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption for winning the FedEx Cup, which is really just an extension of what amounts to a lifetime exemption.

A total of 30 players finished the tournament in the 39th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup schedule is over, but the FedEx Fall starts in two weeks with the Procore Championship in California.

2024 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

