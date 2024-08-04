2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and who got a medal
CMC Featured Olympic Golf

August 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler
The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who won the gold medal at Le Golf National in France.

Scheffler won the tournament by a shot on 19-under 265, shooting a final-round 62 to beat Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain, who earned the silver medal on 18-under total.

There was no medal playoff, as Hideki Matsuyama of Japan finished in solo third place on 17-under total. France's Victor Perez finished alone in fourth on 16-under total.

Jon Rahm had a three-shot lead at the turn, but he shot 39 on the back nine to fall off the medal stand.

Scheffler won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments. He wins a gold-medal bonus from the US Olympic Commmittee.

Paris Olympics men's golf tournament recap notes

Scheffler earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Scheffler did not earn FedEx Cup points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2025 majors, which he already had.

A total of 60 players started the tournament, and a cut was not made. Two players withdrew, including Matt Fitzpatrick.

The women's Olympic golf tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Scottie Scheffler -19 67 69 67 62 265
2 Tommy Fleetwood -18 67 64 69 66 266
3 Hideki Matsuyama -17 63 68 71 65 267
4 Victor Perez -16 70 67 68 63 268
T5 Rory McIlroy -15 68 69 66 66 269
T5 Jon Rahm -15 67 66 66 70 269
7 Nicolai Højgaard -14 70 70 62 68 270
8 Tom Kim -13 66 68 69 68 271
T9 Corey Conners -12 68 69 69 66 272
T9 Jason Day -12 69 68 67 68 272
T9 Joaquin Niemann -12 66 70 68 68 272
T9 Thomas Detry -12 71 63 69 69 272
T9 Xander Schauffele -12 65 66 68 73 272
T14 Wyndham Clark -11 75 68 65 65 273
T14 Thorbjørn Olesen -11 71 68 66 68 273
16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -10 70 71 64 69 274
17 Erik van Rooyen -9 67 69 69 70 275
T18 Alejandro Tosti -8 68 69 69 70 276
T18 C.T. Pan -8 69 65 72 70 276
T18 Matteo Manassero -8 69 69 69 69 276
T18 Ludvig Åberg -8 68 70 66 72 276
T22 Min Woo Lee -7 76 65 68 68 277
T22 Guido Migliozzi -7 68 67 74 68 277
T24 Collin Morikawa -6 70 68 70 70 278
T24 Byeong Hun An -6 72 68 66 72 278
T26 Matthias Schmid -5 68 75 69 67 279
T26 Carlos Ortiz -5 68 70 70 71 279
T26 Stephan Jaeger -5 71 64 72 72 279
T26 Shane Lowry -5 71 71 66 71 279
T30 Rafa Campos -4 73 70 70 67 280
T30 Viktor Hovland -4 70 75 67 68 280
T30 Nick Taylor -4 70 73 68 69 280
T33 Gavin Green -3 74 69 69 69 281
T33 Fabrizio Zanotti -3 70 69 71 71 281
T35 Nico Echavarria -2 74 69 71 68 282
T35 Tapio Pulkkanen -2 69 72 71 70 282
T35 Abraham Ancer -2 70 71 71 70 282
T35 Sepp Straka -2 67 74 70 71 282
T35 Ryan Fox -2 67 73 68 74 282
T40 Shubhankar Sharma -1 70 69 72 72 283
T40 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -1 70 70 70 73 283
T40 David Puig -1 69 69 70 75 283
T43 Kristoffer Ventura E 71 68 76 69 284
T43 Emiliano Grillo E 66 75 75 68 284
T45 Mito Pereira 1 69 76 74 66 285
T45 Gaganjeet Bhullar 1 75 69 71 70 285
T45 Alex Noren 1 67 74 71 73 285
T45 Sami Valimaki 1 67 71 72 75 285
T49 Adrian Meronk 3 73 71 72 71 287
T49 Keita Nakajima 3 70 70 73 74 287
T49 Joel Girrbach 3 69 72 70 76 287
52 Kevin Yu 4 73 69 72 74 288
53 Zecheng Dou 5 69 70 77 73 289
54 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 6 74 73 72 71 290
55 Daniel Hillier 7 75 73 70 73 291
56 Yechun Yuan 8 70 72 78 72 292
57 Camilo Villegas 9 76 74 72 71 293
58 Matthieu Pavon 13 71 75 77 74 297

