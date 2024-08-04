2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and who got a medal

The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who won the gold medal at Le Golf National in France.

Scheffler won the tournament by a shot on 19-under 265, shooting a final-round 62 to beat Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain, who earned the silver medal on 18-under total.

There was no medal playoff, as Hideki Matsuyama of Japan finished in solo third place on 17-under total. France's Victor Perez finished alone in fourth on 16-under total.

Jon Rahm had a three-shot lead at the turn, but he shot 39 on the back nine to fall off the medal stand.

Scheffler won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments. He wins a gold-medal bonus from the US Olympic Commmittee.

Paris Olympics men's golf tournament recap notes

Scheffler earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Scheffler did not earn FedEx Cup points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2025 majors, which he already had.

A total of 60 players started the tournament, and a cut was not made. Two players withdrew, including Matt Fitzpatrick.

The women's Olympic golf tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details