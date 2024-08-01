Do 2024 Paris Olympics golfers get paid prize money? How much for a gold medal?

The Olympic men's and women's golf tournaments are two of the biggest events in golf, with 60 men and 60 women competing in separate, sequential events in an every-four-years tournament that ends with six total golfers winning Olympic medals.

However, there is no money involved in the Olympic golf tournaments. In fact, no player is paid for participating in the Olympics. There is no prize money to the winning player or those who medal.

The Olympic golf tournaments are played strictly for pride of country.

Though the Olympic golf tournaments have no purse or prize money for any of the players in the field, the Olympic organizing committees for individual countries often pay their athletes money for winning a gold or silver medal.

For example, the United States Olympic Committee will pay $37,500 to gold medal winners and $22,500 to silver medalists, regardless of sport. Bronze medalists receive a $14,000 bonus per medal.

Singapore pays the most to its athletes in the event they earn a gold or silver medal. A gold medal would earn a Singapore national a payout of $737,000, with a silver netting $369,000.

Among other golf countries of note, Japan will pay $45,000 for a gold medal and $18,000 for a silver. South Africa pays $37,000 for a gold medal and $19,000 for a silver medal. Canada pays out $16,000 for a gold medal and $12,000 for a silver, while Australia pays $15,000 for a gold and $11,000 for a silver.