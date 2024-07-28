2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National near Paris, France, from August 1-4, 2024.

The Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 36th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. This is considered an official event on the schedule though there are no FedEx Cup points available. There are Official World Golf Ranking points awarded, however.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour taking a break from the schedule so the Olympic men's event can be played at the home of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Qualifying is based on the Olympic golf ranking, which is the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 18.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Paris Olympics men's golf tournament alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.

The field will be playing for no purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field

Top 50 players in 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field