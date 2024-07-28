2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC Olympic Golf PGA Tour

2024 Paris Olympics men’s golf tournament field: PGA Tour players, rankings

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National near Paris, France, from August 1-4, 2024.

The Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 36th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. This is considered an official event on the schedule though there are no FedEx Cup points available. There are Official World Golf Ranking points awarded, however.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour taking a break from the schedule so the Olympic men's event can be played at the home of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Qualifying is based on the Olympic golf ranking, which is the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 18.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Paris Olympics men's golf tournament alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.

The field will be playing for no purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Gaganjeet Bhullar
Rafael Campos
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Zecheng Dou
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Nico Echavarria
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Joel Girrbach
Gavin Green
Emiliano Grillo
Daniel Hillier
Nicolai Højgaard
Viktor Hovland
Stephan Jaeger
Phachara Khongwatmai
Tom Kim
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Matteo Manassero
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Collin Morikawa
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Thorbjørn Olesen
Carlos Ortiz
C.T. Pan
Matthieu Pavon
Mito Pereira
Victor Perez
David Puig
Tapio Pulkkanen
Jon Rahm
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Matti Schmid
Shubhankar Sharma
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Kris Ventura
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf tournament field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Ludvig Åberg
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Collin Morikawa
7 Viktor Hovland
10 Jon Rahm
13 Tommy Fleetwood
15 Hideki Matsuyama
20 Tom Kim
22 Matt Fitzpatrick
23 Matthieu Pavon
26 Sepp Straka
27 Shane Lowry
31 Jason Day
32 Byeong Hun An
36 Min Woo Lee
38 Corey Conners
44 Nick Taylor
46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

