CMC PGA Tour

Where is TPC Twin Cities and the 2024 3M Open located?

July 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of TPC Twin Cities
TPC Twin Cities is home to the 2024 3M Open and a unique event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Minneapolis-area club has become home to an important event down the stretch on the PGA Tour schedule.

Not only is TPC Twin Cities a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA of Tour's 2024 3M Open, which features some of the best in the world playing in the northern Midwest.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Twin Cities is located.

Where is TPC Twin Cities located?

TPC Twin Cities is located in Blaine, Minn. TPC Twin Cities is located due north of downtown Minneapolis. St. Paul, which is considered the Twin City to Minneapolis, is actually smaller and to the east of Minneapolis, but still connected.

Neighboring cities to the club include Andover, Ham Lake and Oak Grove.

A map of TPC Twin Cities

Which airports are near TPC Twin Cities?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Twin Cities is Minneapolis, the Minneapolis-St. paul International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to TPC Twin Cities.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Twin Cities?

TPC Twin Cities is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Ryder Cup and major-championship host Hazeltine National is nearby, as well as Bunker Hulls Golf Club and Chomonix Golf Course.

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

