The 2024 3M Open purse is set for $8.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,458,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 3M Open field is headed by Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Pendrith and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament being the first of two events in the final, stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

This is the 34th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 40.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

2024 3M Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout