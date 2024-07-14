2024 Barracuda Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, from July 18-21, 2024.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Erik Van Rooyen, Jake Knapp and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioning an event opposite the Open Championship.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Barracuda Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Kevin Chappell and Sean O'Hair are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Barracuda Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Aaron Baddeley Matthew Baldwin Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Daniel Berger Zac Blair Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Barclay Brown Wesley Bryan Hayden Buckley Rafa Cabrera Bello Rafael Campos Cameron Champ Todd Clements Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Louis de Jager Kevin Dougherty Tyler Duncan Nick Dunlap Mats Ege Harrison Endycott Patrick Fishburn Alex Fitzpatrick Dylan Frittelli Wilson Furr Ian Gilligan Will Gordon Max Greyserman Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Scott Gutschewski Chesson Hadley Jr. Hale Harry Hall Chase Hanna Nick Hardy Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Rico Hoey Charley Hoffman Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Sung Kang Maximilian Kieffer Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Marcus Kinhult Patton Kizzire Jake Knapp Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Espen Kofstad Kelly Kraft Martin Laird Nate Lashley K.H. Lee David Lipsky Luke List Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Peter Malnati Richard Mansell Ryan McCormick Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Edoardo Molinari Ryan Moore James Morrison Lukas Nemecz Matt NeSmith Patrick Newcomb Henrik Norlander Ryan Palmer Taylor Pendrith Marco Penge Raul Pereda Scott Piercy Andrew Putnam Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder Adrien Saddier Jayden Schaper Matti Schmid Marcel Schneider Mitchell Schow Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Robby Shelton Neal Shipley Greyson Sigg Ben Silverman Roger Sloan Alex Smalley Brandt Snedeker Clément Sordet J.J. Spaun Hayden Springer Jimmy Stanger Pat Steffes Sam Stevens Justin Suh Andy Sullivan Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Santiago Tarrio Ben Taylor Josh Teater Michael Thorbjornsen Alejandro Tosti Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Erik van Rooyen Johannes Veerman Camilo Villegas Paul Waring Richy Werenski Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Gunner Wiebe Tim Wilkinson Oliver Wilson Ashun Wu Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Barracuda Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.