2024 Barracuda Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Taylor Pendrith
The 2024 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, from July 18-21, 2024.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Erik Van Rooyen, Jake Knapp and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioning an event opposite the Open Championship.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Barracuda Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event. Kevin Chappell and Sean O'Hair are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Barracuda Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Aaron Baddeley
Matthew Baldwin
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Barclay Brown
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Rafael Campos
Cameron Champ
Todd Clements
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Louis de Jager
Kevin Dougherty
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Mats Ege
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Alex Fitzpatrick
Dylan Frittelli
Wilson Furr
Ian Gilligan
Will Gordon
Max Greyserman
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Sung Kang
Maximilian Kieffer
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Peter Malnati
Richard Mansell
Ryan McCormick
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Edoardo Molinari
Ryan Moore
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
Matt NeSmith
Patrick Newcomb
Henrik Norlander
Ryan Palmer
Taylor Pendrith
Marco Penge
Raul Pereda
Scott Piercy
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Matti Schmid
Marcel Schneider
Mitchell Schow
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Robby Shelton
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
Clément Sordet
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Pat Steffes
Sam Stevens
Justin Suh
Andy Sullivan
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Santiago Tarrio
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Michael Thorbjornsen
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Johannes Veerman
Camilo Villegas
Paul Waring
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Gunner Wiebe
Tim Wilkinson
Oliver Wilson
Ashun Wu
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Barracuda Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

