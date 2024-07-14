Barracuda Championship history, results and past winners

The Barracuda Championship is the PGA Tour's Reno-Tahoe event, with the tournament having been played near the border of California and Nevada as an opposite-field event against another significant championship.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1999, is hosted at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

The event is the only one on the PGA Tour schedule that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Instead of scoring against par, the tournament assigns positive and negative points based on scores against par, giving more to players who record lower scores.

Albatross: 8 points

Eagle: 5 points

Birdie: 2 points

Par: 0 points

Bogey: -1 points

Double bogey or worse: -3 points

From 1999-2011, the tournament was played against par, moving to the Stableford system in 2012.

Vaughn Taylor and JJ Henry are the only multiple-time winners of the event, having won the event twice.

Barracuda Championship format

The Barracuda Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the player with the highest number of points wins.

Barracuda Championship host courses

1999-2019: Montreux Golf and Country Club (Nev.)

2020-present: Tahoe Mountain Club (Calif.)

Barracuda Championship past sponsors

Barracuda Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1999-2007, 2010-2013: Reno-Tahoe Open

2008-2009: Legends Reno-Tahoe Open

2014-present: Barracuda Championship

