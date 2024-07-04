2024 John Deere Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 John Deere Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

July 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 John Deere Classic purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 John Deere Classic field is headed by Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the start of the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Quad Cities in Silvis, Illinois.

This is the 30th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 41 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

For 2024 John Deere Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,440,000
2 $872,000
3 $552,000
4 $392,000
5 $328,000
6 $290,000
7 $270,000
8 $250,000
9 $234,000
10 $218,000
11 $202,000
12 $186,000
13 $170,000
14 $154,000
15 $146,000
16 $138,000
17 $130,000
18 $122,000
19 $114,000
20 $106,000
21 $98,000
22 $90,000
23 $83,600
24 $77,200
25 $70,800
26 $64,400
27 $62,000
28 $59,600
29 $57,200
30 $54,800
31 $52,400
32 $50,000
33 $47,600
34 $45,600
35 $43,600
36 $41,600
37 $39,600
38 $38,000
39 $36,400
40 $34,800
41 $33,200
42 $31,600
43 $30,000
44 $28,400
45 $26,800
46 $25,200
47 $23,600
48 $22,320
49 $21,200
50 $20,560
51 $20,080
52 $19,600
53 $19,280
54 $18,960
55 $18,800
56 $18,640
57 $18,480
58 $18,320
59 $18,160
60 $18,000
61 $17,840
62 $17,680
63 $17,520
64 $17,360
65 $17,200

2024 John Deere Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

