The 2024 John Deere Classic purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 John Deere Classic field is headed by Sepp Straka, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the start of the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Quad Cities in Silvis, Illinois.

This is the 30th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 41 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 John Deere Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2024 John Deere Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,440,000 2 $872,000 3 $552,000 4 $392,000 5 $328,000 6 $290,000 7 $270,000 8 $250,000 9 $234,000 10 $218,000 11 $202,000 12 $186,000 13 $170,000 14 $154,000 15 $146,000 16 $138,000 17 $130,000 18 $122,000 19 $114,000 20 $106,000 21 $98,000 22 $90,000 23 $83,600 24 $77,200 25 $70,800 26 $64,400 27 $62,000 28 $59,600 29 $57,200 30 $54,800 31 $52,400 32 $50,000 33 $47,600 34 $45,600 35 $43,600 36 $41,600 37 $39,600 38 $38,000 39 $36,400 40 $34,800 41 $33,200 42 $31,600 43 $30,000 44 $28,400 45 $26,800 46 $25,200 47 $23,600 48 $22,320 49 $21,200 50 $20,560 51 $20,080 52 $19,600 53 $19,280 54 $18,960 55 $18,800 56 $18,640 57 $18,480 58 $18,320 59 $18,160 60 $18,000 61 $17,840 62 $17,680 63 $17,520 64 $17,360 65 $17,200

2024 John Deere Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 John Deere Classic purse? The 2024 John Deere Classic purse is $8 million.

How much is the 2024 John Deere Classic winner's share? The 2024 John Deere Classic winner's share is $1,440,000.

What is the 2024 John Deere Classic field size? The 2024 John Deere Classic field features 156 players.