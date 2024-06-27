2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

June 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rickie Fowler
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse is set for $9.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,656,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headed by Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Cam Young and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the start of the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

This is the 29th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 41 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,656,000
2 $1,002,800
3 $634,800
4 $450,800
5 $377,200
6 $333,500
7 $310,500
8 $287,500
9 $269,100
10 $250,700
11 $232,300
12 $213,900
13 $195,500
14 $177,100
15 $167,900
16 $158,700
17 $149,500
18 $140,300
19 $131,100
20 $121,900
21 $112,700
22 $103,500
23 $96,140
24 $88,780
25 $81,420
26 $74,060
27 $71,300
28 $68,540
29 $65,780
30 $63,020
31 $60,260
32 $57,500
33 $54,740
34 $52,440
35 $50,140
36 $47,840
37 $45,540
38 $43,700
39 $41,860
40 $40,020
41 $38,180
42 $36,340
43 $34,500
44 $32,660
45 $30,820
46 $28,980
47 $27,140
48 $25,668
49 $24,380
50 $23,644
51 $23,092
52 $22,540
53 $22,172
54 $21,804
55 $21,620
56 $21,436
57 $21,252
58 $21,068
59 $20,884
60 $20,700
61 $20,516
62 $20,332
63 $20,148
64 $19,964
65 $19,780

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse?

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse is $9.2 million.

How much is the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner's share?

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner's share is $1,656,000.

What is the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field size?

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field features 56 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties for at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

