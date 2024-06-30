2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
June 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Cam Davis, who earns his second PGA Tour win of the season with a playoff victory at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Davis won the tournament by a shot on 18-under 270 after finishing a group ahead of Akshay Bhatia, who three-putted the final hole of regulation to make bogey. It was Bhatia's only three-putt of the week.

That bogey dropped Bhatia into a tie with Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson and Min Woo Lee for the runner-up position.

Davis won the $1,656,000 winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.

Rocket Mortgage Classic recap notes

Davis earned 41 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Davis earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 John Deere Classic.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cam Davis -18 68 66 66 70 270 $1,656,000
T2 Davis Thompson -17 68 69 66 68 271 $616,400
T2 Min Woo Lee -17 68 68 66 69 271 $616,400
T2 Aaron Rai -17 66 65 68 72 271 $616,400
T2 Akshay Bhatia -17 64 67 68 72 271 $616,400
T6 Rico Hoey -15 69 69 68 67 273 $300,150
T6 Eric Cole -15 66 68 70 69 273 $300,150
T6 Erik van Rooyen -15 69 64 68 72 273 $300,150
T6 Cameron Young -15 67 66 67 73 273 $300,150
T10 Taylor Moore -14 68 71 66 69 274 $206,233
T10 Dylan Wu -14 69 68 68 69 274 $206,233
T10 J.J. Spaun -14 67 69 69 69 274 $206,233
T10 Hayden Springer -14 71 65 68 70 274 $206,233
T10 Nick Dunlap -14 67 69 67 71 274 $206,233
T10 Luke Clanton (a) -14 69 68 65 72 274 $0
T10 Sam Stevens -14 69 66 66 73 274 $206,233
T17 David Skinns -12 71 66 67 72 276 $149,500
T17 Ben Silverman -12 67 70 67 72 276 $149,500
T17 Troy Merritt -12 69 64 70 73 276 $149,500
T20 Carl Yuan -11 68 71 69 69 277 $113,068
T20 Patton Kizzire -11 69 69 69 70 277 $113,068
T20 Andrew Novak -11 71 66 70 70 277 $113,068
T20 Ben Kohles -11 67 70 70 70 277 $113,068
T20 Neal Shipley -11 67 68 70 72 277 $113,068
T25 Nate Lashley -10 70 68 71 69 278 $74,980
T25 Matt Kuchar -10 70 68 71 69 278 $74,980
T25 Patrick Fishburn -10 72 67 69 70 278 $74,980
T25 Justin Lower -10 68 70 68 72 278 $74,980
T25 Jhonattan Vegas -10 67 69 69 73 278 $74,980
T25 Joel Dahmen -10 70 64 68 76 278 $74,980
T31 Nicholas Lindheim -9 70 70 70 69 279 $49,603
T31 Ben Griffin -9 67 71 71 70 279 $49,603
T31 Kevin Yu -9 70 70 68 71 279 $49,603
T31 Ryan McCormick -9 70 68 70 71 279 $49,603
T31 Jacob Bridgeman -9 68 69 71 71 279 $49,603
T31 Ryo Hisatsune -9 75 65 67 72 279 $49,603
T31 Harry Hall -9 71 69 67 72 279 $49,603
T31 Max Greyserman -9 69 70 68 72 279 $49,603
T31 Roger Sloan -9 68 68 71 72 279 $49,603
T31 Beau Hossler -9 71 69 66 73 279 $49,603
T31 Rickie Fowler -9 66 72 67 74 279 $49,603
T31 Jake Knapp -9 70 65 70 74 279 $49,603
T31 Patrick Rodgers -9 69 67 67 76 279 $49,603
T44 Maverick McNealy -8 73 66 71 70 280 $29,164
T44 Blaine Hale, Jr. -8 68 71 71 70 280 $29,164
T44 Taylor Montgomery -8 65 68 77 70 280 $29,164
T44 Brandon Wu -8 71 69 69 71 280 $29,164
T44 Ryan Moore -8 71 69 69 71 280 $29,164
T44 Ben James (a) -8 70 70 68 72 280 $0
T44 Chris Kirk -8 68 69 69 74 280 $29,164
T44 Hayden Buckley -8 71 67 66 76 280 $29,164
T52 Matti Schmid -7 66 72 72 71 281 $22,650
T52 Mark Hubbard -7 71 69 69 72 281 $22,650
T52 Nick Hardy -7 70 67 71 73 281 $22,650
T52 Bud Cauley -7 72 65 71 73 281 $22,650
T52 Michael Kim -7 65 71 70 75 281 $22,650
T57 Davis Riley -6 70 70 71 71 282 $21,160
T57 Callum Tarren -6 70 69 71 72 282 $21,160
T57 Kevin Streelman -6 70 68 72 72 282 $21,160
T57 Vince Whaley -6 70 68 71 73 282 $21,160
T57 Robby Shelton -6 68 68 73 73 282 $21,160
T57 Joe Highsmith -6 71 64 73 74 282 $21,160
T63 Zach Johnson -5 68 68 74 73 283 $20,332
T63 Pierceson Coody -5 69 71 69 74 283 $20,332
T63 Nico Echavarria -5 70 70 69 74 283 $20,332
66 Nicolai Højgaard -4 71 65 73 75 284 $19,964
T67 Ryan Fox -3 71 67 76 71 285 $19,412
T67 Luke List -3 70 70 73 72 285 $19,412
T67 Chandler Phillips -3 68 72 73 72 285 $19,412
T67 Chris Gotterup -3 71 69 68 77 285 $19,412
T67 Wesley Bryan -3 68 67 73 77 285 $19,412
T72 Taylor Pendrith -2 70 70 74 72 286 $18,768
T72 Aaron Baddeley -2 68 70 72 76 286 $18,768
74 Peter Malnati -1 70 69 71 77 287 $18,492

About the author

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.