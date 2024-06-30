2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Cam Davis, who earns his second PGA Tour win of the season with a playoff victory at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Davis won the tournament by a shot on 18-under 270 after finishing a group ahead of Akshay Bhatia, who three-putted the final hole of regulation to make bogey. It was Bhatia's only three-putt of the week.

That bogey dropped Bhatia into a tie with Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson and Min Woo Lee for the runner-up position.

Davis won the $1,656,000 winner's share of the $9,200,000 purse.

Rocket Mortgage Classic recap notes

Davis earned 41 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Davis earned 500 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 74 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 John Deere Classic.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

