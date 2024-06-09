2024 the Memorial Tournament money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 51 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Memorial Tournament prize pool is at $4,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,200,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Memorial Tournament prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $51,000.

The Memorial Tournament field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Scheffler, who has a sizable edge heading into the final round.

This tournament started with 72 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Memorial Tournament from the correct 2024 Memorial Tournament full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 players and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead after two rounds, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 68 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Memorial Tournament prize money, winner's share, first-place payout