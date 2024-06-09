2024 the Memorial Tournament money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 the Memorial Tournament money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 51 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Memorial Tournament prize pool is at $4,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,200,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Memorial Tournament prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $51,000.

The Memorial Tournament field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Scheffler, who has a sizable edge heading into the final round.

This tournament started with 72 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Memorial Tournament from the correct 2024 Memorial Tournament full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 players and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead after two rounds, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for his finish.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 68 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Memorial Tournament prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,200,000
3 $1,400,000
4 $1,000,000
5 $840,000
6 $760,000
7 $700,000
8 $646,000
9 $600,000
10 $556,000
11 $514,000
12 $472,000
13 $430,000
14 $389,000
15 $369,000
16 $349,000
17 $329,000
18 $309,000
19 $289,000
20 $269,000
21 $250,000
22 $233,000
23 $216,000
24 $200,000
25 $184,000
26 $168,000
27 $161,000
28 $154,000
29 $147,000
30 $140,000
31 $133,000
32 $126,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $94,000
39 $90,000
40 $86,000
41 $82,000
42 $78,000
43 $74,000
44 $70,000
45 $66,000
46 $62,000
47 $58,000
48 $56,000
49 $54,000
50 $52,000
51 $51,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.