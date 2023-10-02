2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Mac Hughes is the defending champion, and he went off at 125/1 last year as part of a long line of winners capturing this title from a deep shot spot.

Ludvig Aberg is betting favorite

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Ludvig Aberg, with the Swede coming in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Eric Cole is next best at 20-to-1, along with Stephan Jaeger, priced second on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Emiliano Grillo is the fourth favorite at 22-to-1.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship first looks

Doug Ghim has been a money-making machine this summer, notching tons of great finishes.

Eric Cole was great at the Fortinet Championship and is a true grinder who wants to get that first win.

Callum Tarren played well here last year and may fit the Cam Champ formula to blast your way around and win here.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds: Outright winner