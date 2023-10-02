2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

10/02/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Emiliano Grillo
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event of the FedEx Fall, with players fighting for their PGA Tour status and access to the first two Signature events of 2024.

Mac Hughes is the defending champion, and he went off at 125/1 last year as part of a long line of winners capturing this title from a deep shot spot.

Ludvig Aberg is betting favorite

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Ludvig Aberg, with the Swede coming in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Eric Cole is next best at 20-to-1, along with Stephan Jaeger, priced second on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Emiliano Grillo is the fourth favorite at 22-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship first looks

Doug Ghim has been a money-making machine this summer, notching tons of great finishes.

Eric Cole was great at the Fortinet Championship and is a true grinder who wants to get that first win.

Callum Tarren played well here last year and may fit the Cam Champ formula to blast your way around and win here.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ludvig Aberg 1200
Eric Cole 2000
Stephan Jaeger 2000
Emiliano Grillo 2200
Beau Hossler 2800
S.H. Kim 2800
Keith Mitchell 3000
Alex Smalley 3300
Lucas Herbert 3300
Garrick Higgo 3500
Adam Svensson 4000
Akshay Bhatia 4000
Davis Thompson 4000
Doug Ghim 4000
K.H. Lee 4000
Lee Hodges 4000
Mark Hubbard 4000
Tom Hoge 4000
Callum Tarren 4500
Nicholas Lindheim 4500
Sam Ryder 4500
Ben Griffin 5000
Davis Riley 5000
Dylan Wu 5000
Greyson Sigg 5000
Hayden Buckley 5000
Luke List 5000
Mackenzie Hughes 5000
Sam Stevens 5000
Kevin Yu 5500
Peter Kuest 5500
Chad Ramey 6000
Kevin Streelman 6000
Nate Lashley 6000
Alex Noren 6500
Brandon Wu 6500
Nick Hardy 6500
Cameron Champ 7000
Carson Young 7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7000
David Lipsky 7000
Peter Malnati 7000
Chez Reavie 7500
Erik van Rooyen 7500
MJ Daffue 7500
C.T. Pan 8000
Sam Bennett 8000
Webb Simpson 8000
Andrew Novak 9000
Martin Laird 9000
Ryan Palmer 9000
Scott Stallings 9000
Will Gordon 9000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Harry Hall 10000
Joel Dahmen 10000
Matthew Nesmith 10000
Trey Mullinax 10000
Troy Merritt 10000
Ben Martin 11000
Matti Schmid 11000
Robby Shelton 11000
Henrik Norlander 12500
Ryan Gerard 12500
Tyler Duncan 12500
Vincent Whaley 12500
Aaron Baddeley 15000
Adam Long 15000
Jimmy Walker 15000
Justin Lower 15000
Lanto Griffin 15000
Patton Kizzire 15000
Zac Blair 15000
Austin Smotherman 17500
Charley Hoffman 17500
Russell Knox 17500
Ryan Moore 17500
Zecheng Dou 17500
Doc Redman 20000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.