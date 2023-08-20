2023 Tour Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2022-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, concluding this week at the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Tour Championship, and we're back at East Lake. Not many leagues include the Tour Championship because of the starting strokes situation. However, if your league does include the Tour Championship, you're either going to pick a golfer with starting strokes or without. The suggestions with the strating strokes should be pretty obvious -- pick the guys at least -4 or better. The suggestions witout may not be as obvious.

2023 Tour Championship One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: If you have somehow made it this far without using Rory, now is the time. He loves the place.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler fixed some things last week and was heartbroken here last year by Rory. Payback time.

Brian Harman: The Open champion has knocked off the rust and appears again in great form.

Russell Henley: Henley is in the pack at -3, meaning seven off the lead, but he's a good pick (along with Wyndham Clark) if you haven't used him.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks