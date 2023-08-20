2023 Tour Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.
For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.
We began our 2022-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, concluding this week at the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the Tour Championship, and we're back at East Lake. Not many leagues include the Tour Championship because of the starting strokes situation. However, if your league does include the Tour Championship, you're either going to pick a golfer with starting strokes or without. The suggestions with the strating strokes should be pretty obvious -- pick the guys at least -4 or better. The suggestions witout may not be as obvious.
2023 Tour Championship One and Done picks
- Rory McIlroy: If you have somehow made it this far without using Rory, now is the time. He loves the place.
- Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler fixed some things last week and was heartbroken here last year by Rory. Payback time.
- Brian Harman: The Open champion has knocked off the rust and appears again in great form.
- Russell Henley: Henley is in the pack at -3, meaning seven off the lead, but he's a good pick (along with Wyndham Clark) if you haven't used him.
|EVENT
|2023-23
|2023
|Fortinet Championship
|Maverick McNealy (MC)
|N/A
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Sahith Theegala (MC)
|N/A
|Shriners Children's Open
|Taylor Montgomery (T-15)
|N/A
|Zozo Championship
|Hideki Matsuyama (T-40)
|N/A
|The CJ Cup in South Carolina
|Cameron Young (T-23)
|N/A
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Thomas Detry (2nd)
|N/A
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|Emiliano Grillo (T-42)
|N/A
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Denny McCarthy (T-53)
|N/A
|The RSM Classic
|Tom Hoge (MC)
|N/A
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Tony Finau (T-7)
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|Brian Harman (T-32)
|The American Express
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Kyoung-hoon Lee (MC)
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jason Day (T-7)
|Jason Day (T-7)
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Joel Dahmen (T-41)
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Max Homa (T-39)
|Max Homa (T-39)
|The Genesis Invitational
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|Xander Schauffele (T-33)
|The Honda Classic
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Sungjae Im (T-42)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Matt Fitzpatrick (T-14)
|Puerto Rico Open
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|Cameron Percy (MC)
|The Players Championship
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Justin Thomas (T-60)
|Valspar Championship
|Sam Burns (6th)
|Sam Burns (6th)
|WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Tyrrell Hatton (T-59)
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Kramer Hickok (T-46)
|Valero Texas Open
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Matt Kuchar (T-3)
|Masters Tournament
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|Scottie Scheffler (T-10)
|RBC Heritage
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Shane Lowry (T-67)
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Billy Horschel (T-11)
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Tour Clark (T-24)
|Tour Clark (T-24)
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|Cameron Young (T-59)
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|Adam Scott (T-8)
|PGA Championship
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Jon Rahm (T-50)
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|Justin Rose (T-12)
|the Memorial Tournament
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|Patrick Cantlay (T-30)
|RBC Canadian Open
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|Adrian Meronk (MC)
|US Open
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Brooks Koepka (T-17)
|Travelers Championship
|Harris English (T-60)
|Harris English (T-60)
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|Ludvig Aberg (T-39)
|John Deere Classic
|Lucas Glover (T-6)
|Lucas Glover (T-6)
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Tommy Fleetwood (T-6)
|Tommy Fleetwood (T-6)
|Barbasol Championship
|Taylor Pendrith (6th)
|Taylor Pendrith (6th)
|The Open Championship
|Dustin Johnson (MC)
|Dustin Johnson (MC)
|Barracuda Championship
|Justin Suh (T-34)
|Justin Suh (T-34)
|3M Open
|Sepp Straka (MC)
|Emiliano Grillo (T-10)
|Wyndham Championship
|Si Woo Kim (T-33)
|Si Woo Kim (T-33)
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Viktor Hovland (T-13)
|Viktor Hovland (T-13)
|BMW Championship
|Russell Henley (T-8)
|Russell Henley (T-8)