2023 BMW Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2022-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 BMW Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the BMW Championship, with the event moving to Olympia Fields near Chicago for the first time since 2020. Jon Rahm won in an extra frame last time there, and Hideki Matsuyama was a strong finisher.

2023 BMW Championship One and Done picks

Max Homa: Max is back, and he's ready to take on the playoff run.

Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki liked this venue three years ago, and he just played his way into this event via Memphis.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been, politely, hard to figure out of late. But this course rewards his style of play.

Russell Henley: Henley has been strong the last two times out, including a nice recovery after an unfortunate finish in Greensboro.

My pick this week is Russell Henley in the season-long league and Hideki Matsuyama in the year-long league.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks