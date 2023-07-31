2023 Wyndham Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Wyndham Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Wyndham Championship to close out the PGA Tour regular season. Sedgefield is very much a horse-for-course place, with several good options this week between sustained play at this venue and some good play here and better recent form.

2023 Wyndham Championship One and Done picks

Si Woo Kim: He's a total horse-for-course play, and he seems good for it.

Shane Lowry: Lowry has been playing great, and the Open MC may make people skip him.

Sungjae Im: He's my other favorite horse-for-course play this week.

Kevin Kisner/Webb Simpson: These guys are struggling and may be in trouble, but this is a place that has been very kind to both.

My pick this week is Si Woo Kim.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks