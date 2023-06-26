2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we are in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with Detroit Golf Club offering up a longer, yet easier, challenge than last week in Hartford. You have to go low these next several weeks to contend, and distance is a big asset this week.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic One and Done picks

Ludvig Aberg: The long-hitting rookie should thrive here like he did last week.

Troy Merritt: One of the few horse-for-course plays this week, he's been in the top 14 the last three years.

Sepp Straka: Straka is playing OK for a streaky player, and he has multiple top-15s here.

Tony Finau: If, for some reason, you haven't used Tony, this is a great week.

My pick this week is Ludvig Aberg.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks