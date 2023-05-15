2023 PGA Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 PGA Championship and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in upstate New York for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, a venue restored by Andrew Green to the Donald Ross originals. This is a tricky venue with some deep rough in play, as it feels the PGA has become a bit more like the US Open in difficulty in recent years.

2023 PGA Championship One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm is the best player on the planet right now, and he's just in the zone.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler's poor putting in recent memory is a definite concern, but he's otherwise been strong.

Viktor Hovland: Let's assume the deep rough is an issue. Then you should love Hovland.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has a thing for golf in the northeast, and he's been a consistent threat this year.

Tom Kim: I have a ticket on Kim for the PGA Championship, so I may be a bit biased.

My pick this week is Jon Rahm.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks